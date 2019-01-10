SRAX Hires Walmart and Procter & Gamble Veterans to Bolster Shopper Marketing Vertical

|By PR Newswire
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, announced shopper marketing industry veterans Eleanor Pirtle and Gina Gates have joined the company to drive its SRAX Shopper vertical strategy.
Pirtle, who worked for the world's largest retailer, Walmart, for 12 years, and Gates, who worked for Procter & Gamble, the world's largest advertiser, for 19 years, each bring a vast amount of shopper marketing experience to SRAX.
"Since SRAX shopper went to market in 2018, we've seen tremendous success working with the world's biggest brands. We're thrilled with these two team additions, whom we believe will help the business propel forward in 2019," says CEO and Founder of SRAX Christopher Miglino.
"Having two industry veterans from two giants in shopper marketing that decided to join us after taking deep dives under the hood of SRAX holds forth on our proven strategy and technology," says George Stella, who was appointed to lead the shopper marketing vertical in 2018.
Eleanor Pirtle
Pirtle previously worked for Walmart for 12 years and before that at one of the country's largest shopper marketing agencies, Mirum, for nine years. She is now taking the role of Director of Strategy at SRAX.
"Retail has always been my passion, so I jumped at the chance to work with experienced marketers with extensive knowledge in not only shopper marketing, but also technology. Finding a company that leads rather than follows was very important to me," says Pirtle.
Gina Gates
Gates worked for Procter & Gamble her entire career of 19 years on the shopper marketing side. She is now be taking the role of Senior Sales Director at SRAX.
"SRAX's suite of products and capabilities fill a void in the marketplace that no other marketing and media partner offers today. It's exciting to have a solution that simplifies the planning and execution process for all shopper marketers," says Gates.
About SRAX Shopper
SRAX Shopper targets shoppers visiting advertisers' key retailers by layering social and shopping data with media buying to enable marketers to message a single, verified shopper across multiple devices and inventory sources. SRAX's shopper marketing technology automates the discovery of shoppers and their characteristics, amplifying and targeting shoppers to drive sales lift—all while tracking online to offline attribution.
About SRAX
Social Reality, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own, verify and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, all as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact Information:
Kirsten Chapman
LHA Investor Relations
415.433.3777
[email protected]
Nicole Rodrigues
NRPR Group
650.815.5069
[email protected]
