Serial Entrepreneur Will Graylin Launches OV Loop, a New Voice Powered Messaging Service for People & Businesses

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 07:08 AM EST
BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES, Will Graylin, the six-time tech entrepreneur who last founded LoopPay, that became Samsung Pay, is unveiling his new company OV Loop, a whole new voice powered messaging service for people and businesses. OV Loop is akin to the super apps in Asia, but designed with breakthrough technologies for U.S. consumers and businesses, to help them better interact, transact and build trusted relationships. The company is debuting its first two offerings: OV App, the fastest, safest messaging app on the planet, and OV Pro, the world's first voice activated hearable for hands-free messaging, calls and commands.
"For busy professionals, texting on the go can be cumbersome at best, and deadly at worse," said Will Graylin. "OV Loop has invented a much faster, safer and richer way to message people, groups and businesses, laying the foundation for next generation of voice powered communication and commerce."
The OV App delivers a whole new way to send a voice and text message simultaneously with 1-Tap or completely hands-free, the patent pending invention is called "OV". Just tap the OV button for a contact, speak, and your message is sent. Unlike "voice to text" that requires users to look at their screens and correct mistranslations, or sending "voice files" that annoy recipients who cannot read it, "OV" combines the best of text and voice, with the convenience of 1-Tap or voice commands to initiate the message. You can "OV" any of your contacts, even if they don't have the OV App, recipients will receive your text in a SMS, with a link to hear your voice and join OV Loop if they wish. OV is much easier for senders, and more versatile for recipients who can read the message if they're in a meeting, or hear it if they're driving. 400,000 Americans are killed or injured each year directly due to texting and driving, so use OV instead of text.
Launching next quarter, users will be able to "OV" businesses with 1-Tap instead of waiting on customer service calls through OV Biz (currently in beta with brands and large partners), and transact with 1-Tap through OV Pay (currently in development with the largest financial institutions in the world).
OV App is now in beta and available on Apple App Store and Google Play for U.S. users only.
The OV Pro is the world's first intelligent wireless headphone accessory (a hearable) that lets users initiate messages, calls and commands completely hands-free, with just their voice. Users can OV people, businesses and their favorite bots like Alexa, Google, and Siri, without touching their phone. The premium earbuds and lightweight neckband provide awesome sound and superb comfort, while the 14 hour battery life provides all day use for work and play. The Mute button lets users quickly mute/unmute conference calls without fumbling with their phone. Turn on Ambient or Chat Mode to hear your surroundings clearly without removing your earbuds, and Active Noise Cancellation to block unwanted noise during flights. The USB-C port let you plug in a fast charging cable, and a hi-fi audio cable (included) for in-flight entertainment consoles, computers and tablets while in airplane mode.
OV Pro is available in Rose Gold White, Rose Gold Black and Gunmetal Black with a suggested retail price of $179 and early bird special of $149 after cashback.
The OV Pro is now on sale at www.ovloop.com, on Amazon, and inside the OV App.
ABOUT OV LOOP
OV Loop, Inc. (OV), based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a whole new voice-powered communications and commerce channel for people and businesses to better interact, transact and build relationships. OV is delivering the fastest and safest way to message and conduct commerce. OV App lets users message people and businesses with 1-Tap simultaneous voice and text messaging, even completely hands-free using OV hearables; OV Biz is a new voice powered messaging service for businesses to improve customer service and engagement; OV Pay provides faster safer transactions in-store, online, in-app, or in-chat, to help banks, merchants and consumers reduce payment friction and fraud. Together OV Loop is designed for the "Relationship Economy" to help us save time, reduce spam, and build better relationships with the people and businesses we choose, through frictionless communication and commerce experiences, and to help businesses close their relationship and commerce loops with their most important customers.
To learn more visit www.ovloop.com and follow OV on Facebook @OVLOOP, Twitter @OVLOOPINC, and Instagram @OVLOOP.
PRESS CONTACT:
Matt Burkey
[email protected]
+1 (586) 747-8058
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serial-entrepreneur-will-graylin-launches-ov-loop-a-new-voice-powered-messaging-service-for-people--businesses-300776103.html
SOURCE OV Loop
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST