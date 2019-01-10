Heller's Innovation-driven Growth in the SMT Reflow Soldering Equipment Market Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Heller stands out for its ability to provide the lowest TCO in the market, as well as design and deliver customized solutions on time
SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global surface mount technology (SMT) reflow soldering equipment market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Heller Industries, Inc. with the 2018 Global Company of the Year Award. Heller stands out for its portfolio of lead-free-certified Mark Series SMT reflow ovens that guarantee the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) in the market, with a 40% to 50% reduction in nitrogen consumption, minimized maintenance needs, and approximately 40% energy savings. Its offerings support Industry 4.0 communication, while its collaborations with brands such as Panasonic will take predictive analytics to the next level and allow customers to harness the power of Big Data. Above all, its decision to shift its parallel manufacturing base to Korea to cater to the needs of its US customers, without being affected by the 25% import duty imposed on China's manufactured goods, underlines its strategic excellence over its peers.
"Heller's product/technology strategy is geared towards lowering the cost of equipment every year to stay competitive in a price-sensitive market," said Prabhu Karunakaran, Industry Analyst. "Similar to its manufacturing factory in China, Heller's parallel supply chain in Korea can produce any reflow oven, endowing the company with a competitive advantage when delivering world-class reflow ovens at no extra costs to its US customers. The strategically positioned supply chain will also enable Heller to deliver products on time, which is a critical success factor."
The company's Mark Series of reflow soldering ovens highlight its excellence in technological innovation and ability to effectively address customers' growing need for best-of-breed solutions. The Mark 5 Series is recognized as the top convection-based SMT reflow oven worldwide for large-board and dual-lane applications. In addition to having the tightest tolerance and parallelism, its enhanced heater modules are slimmer than competing solutions, and have a response time of less than a second and a change in temperature of less than 0.1 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Mark 7 Series features an evolved design, and a large-sized blower for heavy or difficult boards and carriers. Heller is also looking to develop ovens with novel catalysts that will optimize operational efficiency, minimize the need for flux maintenance, and bring down the nitrogen consumption rate.
To further drive technological innovation, Heller is collaborating with companies to provide next-generation predictive analytics. For example, it has partnered with Panasonic Factory Solutions to leverage its manufacturing execution system, PanaCIM®, which can integrate its reflow ovens seamlessly with automation equipment from other vendors and create a connected network of devices, machines, and systems. This solution will enable end customers to make informed decisions and improve the productivity of their manufacturing processes and operations, transforming their manufacturing floors into smart factories.
"Heller has established a local presence through its strong network of distributors in the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Africa, and this wide geographic reach has enhanced its brand visibility worldwide," noted Prabhu Karunakaran. "Overall, its networks, well thought-out partnerships, and linked supply chain have helped it deliver best-in-class products on time, which, in turn, has strengthened its market position and set it up for further growth."
Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.
Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.
About Heller Industries, Inc.
Heller Industries is a global industry-leading supplier of thermal process solutions for the Semiconductor, SMT and Solar markets. Heller has pioneered many significant technology innovations in the reflow and curing processes. www.hellerindustries.com. For additional information: contact Heller Industries, Inc. 4 Vreeland Road, Florham Park, NJ 07932, USA
Contact: Marc Peo
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-973-377-6800 EXT 313
Fax: +1-973-377-3862
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Estefany Ariza
P: 210.477.8469
F: 210.348.1003
E: [email protected]
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805719/Heller_Industries_Award.jpg
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST