Premier Health Signs Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Cloud Practice Inc., a National Medical Software Application Company

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 07:30 AM EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Cloud Practice Inc. products include: Juno EMR, a cloud based EMR solution; ClinicAid, a medical billing software; and MyHealthAccess, an online patient portal
- The Juno EMR system is currently used by 287 clinics, over 3,000 licensed practitioners, 1,500 staff and 2,870,000 registered patients
- Cloud Practice services over 60 Cannabis Clinics with over 120,000 active patients
- ClinicAid processes upwards of $30,000,000 in payments to over 3000 health providers on a monthly basis
Premier Health Group Inc. (CSE: PHGI) (OTCQB: PHGRF) (Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "Premier Health"), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated December 17, 2018, the Company has signed a Definitive Agreement ("the Agreement") to acquire all of the outstanding securities of Cloud Practice Inc. ("Cloud Practice").
Cloud Practice's founders, including CEO Jordan Visco, and entire support team, consisting of several software developers and sales staff, will join and work alongside the Premier Health team to offer tools and resources providing for better efficiency on a day-to-day basis for both physicians and customers. The combined Premier and Cloud Practice ecosystem consists of over 3,000,000 patients.
"We are very excited to have completed this acquisition and to have the experienced team at Cloud Practice join the team at Premier Health. With this acquisition, we now have a medical software company with national reach. Thus, enabling us to build on our patient centric technology platform that will integrate telemedicine, online booking and other premium services with our electronic medical records (EMR) system," said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier.
Jordan Visco, CEO of Cloud Practice, stated: "We are thrilled to be joining a progressive group such as Premier Health. We are focused on delivering top quality service to Canada's healthcare industry and we are confident that with Cloud Practice's offerings combined with the Premier Health teams' expertise and long-term vision, we can achieve considerable success."
In consideration for the acquisition of all of the outstanding Cloud Practice securities, Premier will pay to the Cloud Practice shareholders total consideration of up to $5 million as follows: (i) $500,000 paid in cash on signing of the binding LOI as a refundable deposit, (ii) $500,000 in cash payable on closing, (iii) $500,000 in cash payable 90 days after closing, (iv) $500,000 in cash payable within six months of the LOI subject to the satisfaction of certain milestones related to the integration of the Juno EMR, and (v) an aggregate of $3 million payable in common shares of Premier at a deemed price of $0.76 per share.
All shares issued in the transaction are subject to a restricted period of four months and one day. There were no finder's fees paid in connection with the Transaction.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"
Chief Executive Officer
About Premier Health
Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are developing innovative health care approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies, with the goal of setting the gold standard for services in locations of interest worldwide. Premier Health's subsidiary, HealthVue is focused on developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics with telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have an ecosystem of over 100,000 active patients and have plans to rapidly increase that number both domestically and internationally. The HealthVue team has a strong track record of successfully creating value in healthcare and technology enterprises. The Management team has deep clinical, financial and operational expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.
About Cloud Practice
Cloud Practice is a cloud-based software solutions company focused on streamlining medical practice throughout Canada. They offer three products including Juno EMR, ClinicAid and MyHealthAccess. Juno EMR, a modified branch of an open-source electronic medical records (EMR) software which was originally released by McMaster University, is hosted in the cloud and can be accessed anywhere, anytime. ClinicAid is Canada's easiest medical billing software. MyHealthAccess is an online patient portal which puts patients back in control of their health care through connecting with their clinics and booking appointments online.
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Premier Health's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans, completion of its acquisition of Cloud Practice, and the timing thereof, the expected benefits to the Company following the integration of Cloud Practice's software and the expected implementation of new applications, including the timing thereof, the expect growth to Cloud Practice's business and the expected synergies resulting from the Company's acquisition of Cloud Practice. Although Premier Health believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Premier Health undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:
Premier Health Group Inc.
http://www.mypremierhealth.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-604-617-7221
SOURCE Premier Health Group Inc.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST