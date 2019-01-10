L&T Technology Services erhält IoT Platforms Leadership Award 2018 für seine integrierte, von UBIQWEISE 2.0™ unterstützte MCare Lösung

|By Business Wire
|
January 10, 2019 07:31 AM EST
L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), Weltmarktführer unter den reinen Online-Anbietern von Ingenieurdienstleistungen, wurde vom IoT Evolution Magazine, einer amerikanischen Technologiepublikation, für seine Internet of Things (IoT)-Plattform mit dem 2018 IoT Platforms Leadership Award ausgezeichnet. LTTS sicherte sich die Anerkennung für seine Lösung zur zustandsorientierten Überwachung (Condition Based Monitoring, CBM), Integrated MCare, die eine vorsorgliche Wartung von Maschinen ermöglicht.
Integrated MCare, die LTTS-Komplettlösung zur Verbesserung der Internet of Things (IoT)-Plattform UBIQWEISE 2.0™ des Unternehmens, enthält Technologien der nächsten Generation, wie beispielsweise Intelligence & IoT. Sie unterstützt Hersteller dabei, zeitnahe, informierte Entscheidungen zu treffen. Die Lösung arbeitet mit integrierten Algorithmen für maschinelles Lernen. Damit werden entscheidende Daten aus den Industriemaschinen analysiert, die in unterschiedlichen Herstellungsabschnitten verwendet werden. Integrated MCare wurde bisher bei mehr als einem Dutzend Kunden weltweit erfolgreich eingesetzt, die in Branchen wie Fahrzeugtechnik, Energie und Verbrauchsgüter (CPG) tätig sind.
Die IoT Platforms Leadership Awards zählen bisher weltweit zu den angesehensten Preisen im Kommunikations- und Technologiesektor. Sie wurden Unternehmen verliehen, die dauerhaft für den technologischen Fortschritt stehen. Die Auszeichnung ehrt Betriebe, die Software- oder Hardwarelösungen liefern, um intelligente Häuser und die Bauindustrie mit industriell hergestellten IoT-Geräten, -Netzwerken und -Dienstleistungen auszustatten.
Integrated MCare wurde anhand folgender Kriterien von den Jurymitgliedern beurteilt:
- Speziell für IoT-Systemlösungen entwickelte Plattformen
- Plattformlösungen, deren Kunden durch Inbetriebnahme der Plattform geschäftliche Erfolge erzielen konnten
- Funktionen zur anspruchsvollen, umfassenden Datenverarbeitungstechnik (Deep Analytics) mit speziellem Schwerpunkt auf maschinellem Lernen, KI und ausgereiften Funktionen zur intelligenten Analyse
- Klares Verständnis für das Design der Benutzererfahrung, nicht nur im Sinne der Ästhetik und einfachen Benutzung, sondern auch zur Unterstützung der Benutzer beim Zugang zu detaillierten Informationen aus Datensätzen.
Dr. Keshab Panda, Chief Executive Officer und Managing Director bei L&T Technology Services sagte: „Integrated MCare wird von der von LTTS selbst erstellten IoT-Plattform UBIQWEISE 2.0™ unterstützt. Die Lösung für die zustandsorientierte Überwachung nutzt bei den Vorhersageanalysen Grundsätze des maschinellen Lernens, um Bediener proaktiv über den potenziellen Ausfall einer Maschine zu informieren. Diese Auszeichnung belegt die Führungsrolle des Unternehmens im industriellen IoT-Markt und den Erfolg unserer Teams mit ihrem Angebot einer umfangreichen IoT-Lösung. Mit dieser Lösung können weltweit tätige Hersteller ihren Anlagenzustand in Echtzeit feststellen und intelligente Vorhersagen treffen.“
Zur Auszeichnung von LTTS kommentierte der Chefredakteur bei IoT Evolution Ken Briodagh wie folgt: „Die für diese Auszeichnung gewählten Lösungen spiegeln Innovationen wider, die das rasch wachsende IoT-Segment weiterentwickeln. Die Lösung Integrated MCare von LTTS, die auf der unternehmenseigenen IoT-Cloud-Plattform UBIQWEISE™ gehostet wird, weist nicht nur signifikante Leistungen für das IoT auf, sondern unterstützt auch Kunden des Unternehmens weltweit, ihre Produkte und Dienstleistungen rasch anzupassen sowie diese umgehend und sicher anzuwenden. Ich gratuliere L&T Technology Services zu seiner innovativen Arbeit und seinem Beitrag für diesen sich rasch entwickelnden Zweig.“
Rich Tehrani, CEO bei TMC, fügte hinzu: „Mit herkömmlichen Methoden und Lösungsmodellen lassen sich der ordnungsgemäße Zustand und die Lebensdauer der Ausrüstung nicht richtig vorhersagen. Integrated MCare gibt Unternehmen Werkzeuge an die Hand, um durch eine Überwachung rund um die Uhr umsetzbare Erkenntnisse in Echtzeit zu erhalten und Maschinenfehler zu erkennen, bevor Pannen oder größere Ausrüstungsschäden eintreten. LTTS verdient den 2018 IoT Platforms Leadership Award für seine ausgezeichnete Lösung voll und ganz. Ich freue mich darauf, künftig mehr solcher innovativen Lösungen des Unternehmens kennenzulernen.“
Über L&T Technology Services Ltd
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) ist eine börsennotierte Tochtergesellschaft von Larsen & Toubro Limited, die sich auf Engineering- und F&E-Dienstleistungen (Engineering and R&D, ER&D) für Kunden auf der ganzen Welt konzentriert. Wir bieten Beratungs-, Planungs-, Entwicklungs- und Prüfdienste entlang des gesamten Lebenszyklus der Produkt- und Prozessentwicklung an. Zu unserer Kundenbasis zählen 52 Unternehmen der Fortune 500 und 51 der führenden Unternehmen im Bereich ER&D aus den Branchen Industrieprodukte, Medizintechnik, Transportwesen, Telekommunikation und Hightech sowie aus den verarbeitenden Industrien. Unser Firmensitz befindet sich in Indien und wir haben rund 13.500 Mitarbeiter, die auf 16 globale Designzentren, 27 globale Verkaufsbüros und 45 Innovationslabors verteilt sind (Stand: 30. September 2018).
Weitere Informationen über L&T Technology Services finden Sie, wenn Sie sich auf www.LntTechservices.com einloggen.
Über Crossfire Media
Crossfire Media, Mitherausgeber des Magazins „IoT Evolution“, ist ein integriertes Marketingunternehmen, das auf künftige technologische Trends spezialisiert ist. Wir wenden uns mit Konferenzen, Messen, Webinaren und Newslettern an Zielgruppen von Interesse. Crossfire Media ist eine Partnerschaft mit Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) eingegangen, um Veranstaltungen und Websites zu revolutionären Technologien zu organisieren. Crossfire Media gehört zu Crossfire Consulting, einem Rundum-Dienstleister für die IT-Branche mit Sitz in New York.
Über TMC
Mittels Schulungen, Branchennachrichten, Live-Veranstaltungen und Einflussnahme auf die sozialen Medien, werden Käufer weltweit zuverlässig über die Content-gestützten Marktplätze von TMC informiert, wenn sie Einkäufe tätigen und Marktsegmente erkunden. Folglich wenden sich führende Technologieanbieter an TMC, wenn sie sich für einen hervorragenden Markenaufbau, konzeptionelle Führung und Geschäftsmöglichkeiten einsetzen möchten. Unsere Veranstaltungen, die vor Ort und online durchgeführt werden, bieten für alle Teilnehmer eine unvergleichliche Transparenz und einmalige Verkaufsaussichten. Durch unsere individuellen Programme für zukunftsweisende Produkte bringen wir Kunden laufend in Führungspositionen, die sich dann in Geschäftschancen umwandeln lassen und zum Aufbau von Datenbanken beitragen. Zudem stärken wir den Ruf einer Marke mit Millionen von Eindrücken aus Display-Werbung auf unseren Nachrichten-Websites und Newslettern. Mit TMC als Rundum-Marketingdienstleister bieten wir umfassende Veranstaltungs- und Informationsdienste sowie eine individuell abgestimmte Herstellung von Content mit fachmännisch produzierten Blogs, Pressemitteilungen, Artikeln und Marketingmaßnahmen, die SEO-Funktionen, den Markenaufbau und die gesamte Marketingtätigkeit unterstützen. Für weitere Informationen über TMC und um zu erfahren, wie wir Sie unterstützen können, Ihre Marketingziele zu erreichen, besuchen Sie www.tmcnet.com und folgen Sie uns auf Facebook, LinkedIn und Twitter (@tmcnet).
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005336/de/
