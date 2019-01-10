Sleep Number Advance Conversation About Sleep at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 07:58 AM EST
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005351/en/
The "Sleep as the Competitive Edge" panel including Harrison Smith, Alexis Glick, Arianna Huffington, Shelly Ibach, Gwen Jorgensen and Dr. Eve VanCauter.
|
What:
|At CES 2019, Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR), the sleep innovation leader, advanced the conversation around the importance of quality sleep on individual performance and the impact of smart technology – such as the 360 smart bed - on a healthy life. Sleep Number convened several high-profile events at their booth, which once again showcased the power of sleep and the company’s 360 smart bed:
|
● The “Sleep as the Competitive Edge” panel discussion included NFL and Olympic athletes, sleep experts and influencers, who shared the impact of sleep on performance and overall health and wellness.
|
● As a purpose-driven company committed to improving people’s lives, Sleep Number also hosted journalist and author Katie Couric for a series of “Tech for Good” conversations. Katie spoke with innovative technology leaders, including Sleep Number President and CEO Shelly Ibach, about how their companies are using technology to deliver life-changing impact. Couric highlighted how Sleep Number’s 360 smart bed uses the Company’s proprietary SleepIQ technology platform to automatically adjust the comfort for each individual sleeper throughout the night. Ibach also spoke about how SleepIQ technology helped her late husband during his fight with cancer, and how it may be used in the future to predict health issues such as sleep apnea or cardiac events.
|
● A multi-year award winner for its CES booths, Sleep Number’s multi-level brand experience brought to life the importance of better quality sleep. On the first floor, the company featured a multi-user “Sleep Number Quarterback Challenge,” a virtual reality simulation that illustrates the impact of sleep on physical performance. In less than 90 seconds, players could see and feel the difference that quality sleep can make on performance. On the second floor, a new 360 smart bed “ride” took groups of people through a three-minute immersive ‘planetarium-style’ experience into the science behind the 360 smart bed. Visitors were able to see, hear and feel the bed intuitively sensing and automatically adjusting under the largest horizontal LED screen at CES.
|
Who:
|“Sleep as the Competitive Edge”: Kicked-off by Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach and moderated by GENYOUth CEO and media personality Alexis Glick, the panel featured: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings’ Safety and four-time Pro Bowler; Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global Founder and CEO, and author of The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life One Night at a Time; Gwen Jorgensen, Olympic Gold Medalist and triathlete; Dr. Eve VanCauter, renown Circadian Rhythm Expert at the University of Chicago.
|“Tech for Good”: Katie Couric interviewed Sleep Number President and CEO Shelly Ibach; David J. Lipman, M.D., Chief Science Officer for Impossible Foods; Dan Kessler, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships from Headspace; and Sarah Thomas, Vice President of Seismic, discussing the impact of technology on health and wellness.
|
Why:
|“As an established leader in sleep innovation, Sleep Number is at the beginning of a new era where smart durables and best-in-class customer experiences are transforming the way we live,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “We are leading a market transition where sleep technology, health and retail are integrated. Improving lives is at the core of our purpose-driven mission, and our Sleep Number bed is the enabler.”
|
Where:
|
Sleep Number is at CES in Las Vegas at booth #43308 in the Tech West Sands Expo Halls A-D. More information on Sleep Number’s announcement and activities at CES is available on the newsroom (www.newsroom.sleepnumber.com).
About Sleep Number
The leader in sleep innovation, Sleep Number delivers proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort and biometric sleep tracking. Sleep Number’s revolutionary 360® smart bed and proprietary SleepIQ® technology platform are proving the connection between sleep and well-being. With one of the most comprehensive databases of biometric consumer sleep data, and as the winner of J.D. Power’s 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Report, Sleep Number is improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. And with a commitment to improving the lives of over 1 million youth by 2025, Sleep Number is redefining the future of health and wellness – for everyone. To experience better quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our over 560 Sleep Number® stores located in all 50 states.
Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SleepNumber), Twitter (https://twitter.com/sleepnumber) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sleepnumber) for daily updates. For additional information, visit our newsroom (www.newsroom.sleepnumber.com) and investor relations site (www.ir.sleepnumber.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005351/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST