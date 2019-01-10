New RootMetrics Report: AT&T and Verizon Battle it out in Phoenix

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals AT&T and Verizon are in a heated competition to offer the top mobile experience in Phoenix. According to the latest 2nd Half 2018 Phoenix Metro RootScore Report, AT&T and Verizon share the award for overall performance for the fourth report in a row. The carriers also share the award for network reliability, while Verizon earns outright wins in network speed and data performance.
When it comes to data speed in Phoenix, AT&T records the fastest median download and upload speeds at 41.4 Mbps and 13.2 Mbps, respectively, allowing a subscriber to download a high-definition TV show in about two minutes and upload a photo to social media in about three seconds. Sprint also makes improvements in the data performance category, increasing its median download speed from 11.0 Mbps to 20.4 Mbps since the previous round of testing.
"AT&T and Verizon are continuing their battle for the top spot in the Phoenix metro area," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "It's clear the carriers are making all aspects of mobile performance a priority, with shared wins in key categories such as network reliability as well as notable data performance improvements. With T-Mobile also heating up the competition in call and text categories, sharing these awards with AT&T and Verizon, it's clear that Phoenix natives can expect a flexible and speedy smartphone experience, no matter how they use their devices."
This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Phoenix and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.
Mobile Performance You Can Depend on
AT&T and Verizon share the Network Reliability RootScore Award, which was previously held outright by Verizon for two consecutive reports. Meanwhile, Verizon earns the Network Speed RootScore Award, which was previously held outright by AT&T for two consecutive reports. RootMetrics' network reliability category is a combination of results from data, call and text tests, while the network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks.
Data Performance
Verizon holds the Data Performance RootScore Award outright, taking the title from two-time outright winner AT&T. However, AT&T records the fastest median download and upload speeds at 41.4 Mbps and 13.2 Mbps, respectively. The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps.
Call and Text Performance
AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon share the award for call performance, which Verizon previously held outright. The three carriers also share the Text Performance RootScore Award, which was previously shared by solely T-Mobile and AT&T. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages.
Comprehensive Testing
To evaluate the mobile experience in Phoenix, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from December 8 through December 13. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 116 locations and while driving 2,337 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.
About RootMetrics
RootMetrics by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.
IHS Markit and RootMetrics are registered trademarks of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Stephanie Epstein for RootMetrics
[email protected]
+1-617-779-1800
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rootmetrics-report-att-and-verizon-battle-it-out-in-phoenix-300776131.html
SOURCE RootMetrics
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST