Quantum's New DXi Backup Appliances Deliver Industry-Leading Density and Efficiency

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced the availability of the latest DXi-series backup appliances – the DXi9000 and DXi4800. The new offerings draw from Quantum's years of experience optimizing backup appliances – both software and hardware – to deliver greater storage density and efficiency for enterprises around the world.
[Click to tweet: New @QuantumCorp DXi #backup appliances take density and efficiency for multi-site backup and DR to the next level https://qntm.co/2R7gCJN]
DXi9000: Protect Over 20 PB in Just 10U
With industry-best density, ultra-fast performance, and the ability to protect petabytes of data, the DXi9000 is a highly-efficient option for enterprise backup storage. The DXi9000 scales from 51 TB to 1 PB of useable capacity, using Quantum's unique capacity-on-demand licensing, and is the first backup appliance to take advantage of 12 TB hard drives. The DXi9000 has a new high-density chassis option to enable 1 petabyte of usable capacity (pre-deduplication) in only 10U of rack space. The combination enables customers to protect their data efficiently while reducing power and cooling requirements and minimizing the rack footprint associated with storage.
DXi4800: The most efficient solution for remote site protection and small enterprises
Capable of scaling from just a few terabytes to over 100 TBs, the DXi4800 is an efficient choice for small backup environments and remote site protection. With the addition of flash to the DXi4800 node, operations such as backup, restore, replication, and space reclamation are significantly accelerated to improve overall data management. The DXi4800 starts at 8 TB of useable capacity and scales using Quantum's capacity-on-demand licensing to 171 TB.
Customers Continue to Choose Quantum DXi Backup Appliances
Quantum's DXi can play a central role in a comprehensive data protection strategy, with the capabilities customers need to maximize the availability of their production applications, and protect against data loss and disaster:
- High performance, purpose built backup appliance is easy to install, scale, and manage.
- Variable deduplication maximizes disk savings.
- Fine-tuned replication engine enables multi-site DR protection.
- Industry-leading storage density provides greater storage efficiency.
- Offers multi-protocol access: CIFS/NFS, VTL, OST, and VDMS.
- Integrated with all leading backup applications, including unique integration with Veeam and Veritas NetBackup OST.
Supporting Quotes
Christophe Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, CNCR
"Our customers will be pleased to see that Quantum's continued investment in DXi technology has resulted in a refreshed product line, with offerings designed to deliver greater scalability and even higher performance, while reducing their footprint in the datacenter. In addition, Quantum continues to partner with industry-leading backup ISVs to deliver proven solutions for today's most demanding environments."
Eric Bassier, Senior Director of Product Marketing and Corporate Communications, Quantum
"Our customers face the need to protect an increasing amount of data while both maximizing production system availability and minimizing backup footprint and spending. The latest DXi appliances combine high performance backup and restore, unique scalability to protect terabytes to petabytes of data, variable-length deduplication, and the industry's most efficient design to help our customers achieve those goals."
Additional Resources
- To learn more about the DXi series:
https://www.quantum.com/en/products/deduplication-appliances/
- For more on Quantum Data Protection solutions:
https://www.quantum.com/en/solutions/data-protection/
- To read how Radio Frequency Systems improved data reduction by 90% with a 50% increase in data availability: https://www.quantum.com/en/resources/customer-success/radio-frequency-systems/
About Quantum
Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. Quantum's end-to-end, tiered storage foundation enables customers to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories.
Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext and are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to benefits, advantages, goals, satisfaction and value to customers from using Quantum's DXi-series backup appliances, and particularly Quantum's DXi9000 and DXi4800 appliances, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement, including unexpected changes in the Company's business. More detailed information about these risk factors, and additional risk factors, are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2017, especially those risks listed in this section under the headings "Our results of operations depend on a limited number of products and on new product introductions, which may not be successful, in which case our business, financial condition and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Public Relations Contact:
Bob Wientzen
Quantum Corp.
+1 (720) 201-8125
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantums-new-dxi-backup-appliances-deliver-industry-leading-density-and-efficiency-300776133.html
SOURCE Quantum Corp.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST