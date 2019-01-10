CE-Solutions names Ben Pastro as Managing Director, Corporate Strategy and Client Services

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
GREENVILLE, Del., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CE-Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Pastro as the company's newest Managing Director of Corporate Strategy and Client Services. In his role, Ben will join the Leadership Team and lead the Corporate Strategy, Sales, Marketing and Client Services activities from the company's headquarters in Greenville, DE.
"Ben is a strategic hire that will drive our growth ambitions for both our staffing business and Allére, our XaaS solutions," stated Nicole Comer, Founder and CEO of CE-Solutions. "Not only is Ben an accomplished SaaS leader but he is a strong cultural fit who complements our passion for delivering stellar client service and creating high performing teams. Our values drive our performance at CE-Solutions and Ben will augment the service orientation that truly differentiates us."
Ben brings 30 years of diversified experience from Fortune 500 and Emerging Growth organizations. He is passionate about building organizations that set a high bar for serving customers, provide fulfilling careers for their employees and make a positive impact in the communities in which they operate. Ben has a successful track-record building consulting organizations that enable customers to improve their businesses using leading-edge technologies. He has worked closely with technology vendors such as Oracle, AWS and Salesforce.
"This is an exciting time to join CE-Solutions as it leverages its strong history to broaden its offering to include XaaS solutions. There is significant potential to help our customers improve their businesses by adding to the existing GRC and Testing solutions in the XaaS portfolio" Pastro said. "I am so impressed with the team, customer focus and outstanding performance—all of which are crucial for achieving aggressive and sustainable growth. I'm truly excited about the future."
CE-Solutions is also excited to announce the appointment of Leslie Stolic as Director of Client Services. In her role, Leslie will report to Ben and lead the Client Services teams to execute the growth strategy. Leslie has over twenty-five years of experience in the IT Staffing Industry and possesses an unparalleled level of commitment to exceeding customer expectations. A highly motivated, passionate, and energetic Sales Executive, she has consistently managed the successful high-volume delivery of tech consultants and permanent employees. Leslie's unique background as a Technical Developer, Quality Analyst, Recruiter, Sales Executive and National Accounts Manager enables her to consistently deliver quality to her clients and build strong delivery teams.
CE-Solutions is also pleased to announce the appointment of Maribel Delgado as Recruiting Manager. Maribel has an impressive career spanning 15 years of successfully attracting and retaining top IT talent for clients. Her ability to mentor and coach while leading by example has built her reputation as a trusted resource and go-to team member in an industry that is constantly changing.
About CE-Solutions
Whether it is Staffing or XaaS, CE-Solutions offers customized solutions designed to deliver against the individual business needs of our clients. We add value by enhancing their success.
Founded in 2004, CE-Solutions is a woman-owned business, certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). 15 years later, we are a leading staffing provider for mid-market, global and Fortune 500 companies. CE-Solutions is flexible and works within the parameters of our clients' staffing needs and objectives, providing contract, contract to hire, direct hire, and statement of work placements. We source enterprise-wide talent across diverse industries and have clients spanning nearly every vertical, from Media, Technology, and Global Financial Services to Healthcare, Education, Retail and Travel & Entertainment. We help professionals advance their career by providing rewarding opportunities with great companies. We hire talented, passionate employees and provide a positive, rewarding work environment where they can thrive and succeed.
In 2017, CE-Solutions launched Allére, an XaaS (Everything as a Service) solution. CE-Solutions developed Allére on its foundational experience partnering with clients across business functions. The initial focus for the Allére portfolio is on GRC and Testing. Allére enables CE-Solutions clients to strategically align resources and distribute work product at a granular level providing the elasticity necessary to deliver against today's dynamic business needs. Our mission is collaborating with our clients to achieve their business objectives by providing customized staffing and XaaS solutions.
SOURCE CE-Solutions
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST