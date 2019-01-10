UNIZ Unveils Their Newest High Precision 3D Printers, the SLASH 2 Series, at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 08:05 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIZ, makers of the world's fastest 3D printers, has today announced their latest series of 3D printers: the SLASH 2 and SLASH 2J - are available to view at Tech East, LVCC, South Halls 3-4 Upper level, Booth #31520.
The SLASH 2 series is not only some of the fastest 3D printers in the market with speeds of up to 1200 mm/hour, compared to the 3D printing industry average of 20-50mm/hour, but the printers also have a high accuracy of 49.5 and 32.8 microns. The SLASH 2 series also has an 8.9 inch high-resolution LCD screen and boasts 376 rings per print. The SLASH 2 series is perfect for applications in dentistry, jewelry, and custom manufacturing thanks to its high-precision printing.
CES attendees can see the SLASH 2 printer and a variety of models that were printed from the series. The SLASH 2 series build volume is up to 3 times larger than that of other printers, allowing the printer to handle a wider variety of tasks and industry purposes.
"UNIZ is proud to unveil the SLASH 2 series of 3D printers, an improvement on our first SLASH 3D printer that previously broke the record for highest 3D printing speed," said Jin Jiang Han, Marketing and Sales Director at UNIZ. "The Slash 2 series is an improvement in resolution, build area, precision and surface quality from our first model. We're excited about the possibilities our new series makes for widespread adoption of professional-quality 3D printers."
Similar to other UNIZ products, the SLASH 2 is equipped with the same trademark cUDP technology that broke the 3D print speed record of up to 1200mm/hr. The new series garnered a large amount of attention from the trade show with its impressive display of quality and promise.
The SLASH 2 series is scheduled to launch in H1 of 2019 with pricing details forthcoming.
Technical Specifications:
SLASH 2
SLASH 2J
PRINTING
Print Technology
LCD Stereolithography
LCD Stereolithography
Build Volume
192 × 120 × 200mm
7.5" × 4.7" × 7.9"
126x71x200mm
XY Resolution
49.5μm
32.8μm
Highest accuracy*
±10μm
±10μm
Layer Thickness
(Z resolution)
10, 25, 50, 75,100, 150,
200, 300μm
Profile customizable
10, 25, 50, 75,100, 150,
200, 300μm
Profile customizable
Separation
Mechanism
Polymer film natural peel,
up to 100x more durable
than PDMS, UDP ready**
Polymer film natural
peel
Up to 100x more
durable than PDMS
Support
Uniz smart support
technology
Uniz smart support
technology
Printing Speed
Up to 1200 mm/hr (cUDP
mode)
Up to 200 mm/hr (Natural
peel mode)
Up to 200 mm/hr
(Natural peel mode)
Resin Level
Control
Automatic level control
Automatic level control
HARDWARE
Dimension/Weight
350 × 400 × 530 mm
[W×H×D]
14" × 16" × 21",
15KG/31LB
350 × 400 × 530 mm
[W×D×H]
14" × 16" × 21",
15KG/31LB
Operating Temperature
Suggested 18–28° C
Suggested 64–82° F
Suggested 18–28° C
Suggested 64–82° F
Power
Requirement
100-240V 50/60Hz 6A
100-240V 50/60Hz 6A
Optical System
LED array light source with
liquid cooling system
LED array light source
with liquid cooling
system
Mechanical
Cast Aluminum & CNC,
Injection Molding
Cast Aluminum & CNC,
Injection Molding
Connectivity
USB, Wifi, Ethernet
USB, Wifi, Ethernet
DESKTOP SOFTWARE
System Requirement
Windows 7 and up (64-bit
only), Mac OS X 10.7 and
up (64-bit only), 16GB
RAM, OpenGL 2.1,
Discrete Graphics
Windows 7 and up (64-
bit only), Mac OS X 10.7
and up (64-bit only),
16GB RAM, OpenGL
2.1, Discrete Graphics
Advanced
Features
Multi-printer management
Built-in advanced model
repair
Ultra large file support
(1GB+)
Multi-printer
management
Built-in advanced model
repair
Ultra large file support
(1GB+)
Compatible Format
STL, OBJ, AMF, 3MF,
UNIZ
STL, OBJ, AMF, 3MF,
UNIZ
MOBILE APPS
Compatible Systems
iPhone, iPad, Android
Phone and Tablet
iPhone, iPad, Android
Phone and Tablet
*Highest accuracy only achievable at integer multiples of smallest pixel sizes.
About UNIZ
Founded in 2014, UNIZ is a startup based in San Diego known for creating 3D printers of quality to make additive manufacturing technology affordable and easy for the individual. UNIZ is known for creating some of the fastest 3D printers, breaking records with their previous Slash Plus UDP at a speed of 1200 mm/hour. UNIZ's intellectual property includes more than 50 pending and granted patents and 20 proprietary materials. Clients of UNIZ include Northrop Grumman and Glidewell Laboratories.
For more information, visit www.uniz.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uniz-unveils-their-newest-high-precision-3d-printers-the-slash-2-series-at-ces-2019-300776211.html
SOURCE UNIZ
