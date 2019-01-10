SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Zakia Bouachraoui, Carmen Gonzalez, Pat Romanski, Gary Arora, Yeshim Deniz

UNIZ Unveils Their Newest High Precision 3D Printers, the SLASH 2 Series, at CES 2019

The SLASH 2 series is the latest addition to UNIZ's lineup of professional-grade 3D printers that set new benchmarks for speed and quality
By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIZ, makers of the world's fastest 3D printers, has today announced their latest series of 3D printers: the SLASH 2 and SLASH 2J - are available to view at Tech East, LVCC, South Halls 3-4 Upper level, Booth #31520.

The SLASH 2 series is not only some of the fastest 3D printers in the market with speeds of up to 1200 mm/hour, compared to the 3D printing industry average of 20-50mm/hour, but the printers also have a high accuracy of 49.5 and 32.8 microns. The SLASH 2 series also has an 8.9 inch high-resolution LCD screen and boasts 376 rings per print. The SLASH 2 series is perfect for applications in dentistry, jewelry, and custom manufacturing thanks to its high-precision printing.

SLASH2 Debuting at CES 2019

CES attendees can see the SLASH 2 printer and a variety of models that were printed from the series. The SLASH 2 series build volume is up to 3 times larger than that of other printers, allowing the printer to handle a wider variety of tasks and industry purposes.

"UNIZ is proud to unveil the SLASH 2 series of 3D printers, an improvement on our first SLASH 3D printer that previously broke the record for highest 3D printing speed," said Jin Jiang Han, Marketing and Sales Director at UNIZ. "The Slash 2 series is an improvement in resolution, build area, precision and surface quality from our first model. We're excited about the possibilities our new series makes for widespread adoption of professional-quality 3D printers."

Similar to other UNIZ products, the SLASH 2 is equipped with the same trademark cUDP technology that broke the 3D print speed record of up to 1200mm/hr. The new series garnered a large amount of attention from the trade show with its impressive display of quality and promise.

The SLASH 2 series is scheduled to launch in H1 of 2019 with pricing details forthcoming.

Technical Specifications:



SLASH 2

SLASH 2J

PRINTING

Print Technology

LCD Stereolithography

LCD Stereolithography


Build Volume

 

192 × 120 × 200mm

7.5" × 4.7" × 7.9"

126x71x200mm

 

XY Resolution

49.5μm

32.8μm

Highest accuracy*

±10μm

±10μm

Layer Thickness

(Z resolution)

 

10, 25, 50, 75,100, 150,

200, 300μm

Profile customizable

10, 25, 50, 75,100, 150,

200, 300μm

Profile customizable

Separation

Mechanism

 

 

Polymer film natural peel,

up to 100x more durable

than PDMS, UDP ready**

 

Polymer film natural

peel

Up to 100x more

durable than PDMS

Support

 

Uniz smart support

technology

Uniz smart support

technology

Printing Speed

 

 

Up to 1200 mm/hr (cUDP

mode)

Up to 200 mm/hr (Natural

peel mode)

Up to 200 mm/hr 

(Natural peel mode)

 

Resin Level

Control

Automatic level control

 

Automatic level control

 

HARDWARE

 

 

 

Dimension/Weight

 

 

350 × 400 × 530 mm

[W×H×D]

14" × 16" × 21",

15KG/31LB

350 × 400 × 530 mm

[W×D×H]

14" × 16" × 21",

15KG/31LB

Operating Temperature

 

Suggested 18–28° C

Suggested 64–82° F

Suggested 18–28° C

Suggested 64–82° F

Power

Requirement

100-240V 50/60Hz 6A

 

100-240V 50/60Hz 6A

 

Optical System

 

 

LED array light source with

liquid cooling system

 

LED array light source

with liquid cooling

system

Mechanical

 

Cast Aluminum & CNC,

Injection Molding

Cast Aluminum & CNC,

Injection Molding

Connectivity

USB, Wifi, Ethernet

USB, Wifi, Ethernet

DESKTOP SOFTWARE

 

 

 

System Requirement

 

 

 

Windows 7 and up (64-bit

only), Mac OS X 10.7 and

up (64-bit only), 16GB

RAM, OpenGL 2.1,

Discrete Graphics

Windows 7 and up (64-

bit only), Mac OS X 10.7

and up (64-bit only),

16GB RAM, OpenGL

2.1, Discrete Graphics

Advanced

Features

 

 

 

Multi-printer management

Built-in advanced model

repair

Ultra large file support

(1GB+)

 

Multi-printer

management

Built-in advanced model

repair

Ultra large file support

(1GB+)

Compatible Format

 

STL, OBJ, AMF, 3MF,

UNIZ

STL, OBJ, AMF, 3MF,

UNIZ

MOBILE APPS

 

Compatible Systems

 

iPhone, iPad, Android

Phone and Tablet

iPhone, iPad, Android

Phone and Tablet

 

*Highest accuracy only achievable at integer multiples of smallest pixel sizes.  
**Not applicable to all geometries, cUDP specific design rules apply.

About UNIZ

Founded in 2014, UNIZ is a startup based in San Diego known for creating 3D printers of quality to make additive manufacturing technology affordable and easy for the individual. UNIZ is known for creating some of the fastest 3D printers, breaking records with their previous Slash Plus UDP at a speed of 1200 mm/hour. UNIZ's intellectual property includes more than 50 pending and granted patents and 20 proprietary materials. Clients of UNIZ include Northrop Grumman and Glidewell Laboratories.

For more information, visit www.uniz.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uniz-unveils-their-newest-high-precision-3d-printers-the-slash-2-series-at-ces-2019-300776211.html

SOURCE UNIZ

Published January 10, 2019
