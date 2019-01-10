Registration Opens for QAD Explore 2019 Customer Conference

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 08:05 AM EST
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that is has opened registration for its annual customer conference, QAD Explore, May 6-9, 2019 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans. Customers can register for the event at explore.qad.com/register.
Explore is QAD's largest annual event, bringing customers, sponsors and other members of the QAD community together for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, industry-specific presentations and a sponsor expo. The agenda will provide updates on key trends in manufacturing, strategic developments in the industries QAD serves and information on new solution developments. Attendees will hear from over 75 speakers, including manufacturing industry experts, QAD executives and QAD customers.
The conference's popular educational program features more than 45 workshops and three hands-on training classes, many of which count toward APICS continuing education credits. QAD Explore Training is geared toward a range of customer roles, from business analysts and consultants to IT managers and end users. The training schedule will provide a deeper view on a variety of specific subjects, including:
- Streamlined Manufacturing With Production Orders and QAD Automation Solutions
- Personalization and Collaboration in the New QAD Web UI
- Extending Your Supply Chain With QAD Supplier Portal
QAD Explore 2019 will also host the QAD Solutions Expo, where sponsors and other members of the QAD community can exhibit, demonstrate and solicit feedback on their products and solutions. Those interested in sponsoring or participating in the Solutions Expo can email [email protected].
QAD offers an early bird registration fee of $1295 (a $600 discount) for those who register by March 29. Full-price registration extends through the event. Registration includes access to all sessions, invitations to the Welcome Reception and closing night off-site dinner, meals during the event, electronic access to all presentation materials and access to the Solutions Expo show floor.
For the latest updates on QAD Explore 2019, follow us on social media and engage using #QADExplore. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
About QAD – The Effective Enterprise
QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.
To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.
"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Contacts:
QAD Inc.
Scott Matulis
Public Relations
818-451-8918
[email protected]
or
Evan Quinn
Analyst Relations
617-869-7335
[email protected]
Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-opens-for-qad-explore-2019-customer-conference-300776048.html
SOURCE QAD Inc.
