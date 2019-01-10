The New TaxAct Filing Experience is Fast, Intuitive and Chock-Full of Value Adds for Customers

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxAct®, a leading provider of affordable digital and downloadable tax software solutions, just made filing a tax return even easier. TaxAct unveiled a redesigned and enhanced suite of do-it-yourself (DIY) tax filing products that provide a streamlined experience to customers, making it possible for millions of people to do their taxes in a quick, easy, accurate way. Filing a tax return isn't high on most people's lists of fun ways to spend the afternoon, but now taxes don't have to be painful. Tax filers can jump online, crank it out, and their potential refund is on the way. And, TaxAct's new Refund Marketplace gives filers up to $100 if they apply portions of their tax refund to gift cards from a broad selection of popular retailers—making it better than free!
TaxAct is now accepting e-filed returns, and customers can get started by visiting the TaxAct website (https://www.taxact.com/) or mobile and tablet apps. A newly refreshed, modern website design lets customers quickly identify the product that fits their needs. The days of tax filers wondering which filing solution is right for them are over. Whether they have a simple return or more complex tax situation, filers can confidently select the right product from the start and avoid any confusing product upgrades later.
The modernized design expands into the product experience as well. When filers start their returns, they'll see a revamped user interface, designed to streamline the filing process and intuitively guide them in entering all of their information. Customers will enjoy a much more efficient filing journey that lets them prepare their return in record-breaking time.
New this tax season, TaxAct customers with simple returns can prepare their federal tax return in 10 minutes or less. Any filer who is unmarried, earns only W-2 wages, claims the standard deduction, and has no additional adjustments, deductions, or dependents can prepare their return in less time than ever before. A customer can reduce their filing time even further if they transfer information from a prior-year return.
"At TaxAct, we know most people don't wake up in the morning eager to file their taxes. People can spend hours each year filing their return. That's time spent away from their families, their careers or whatever it is they're most passionate about." Said Curtis Campbell, President of TaxAct. "Reducing the time it takes our customers to prepare their returns is important to us. And that's why we strive to make our products as intuitive as possible. We want to enable our customers to do more in less time, so they can get back to the things that matter most to them."
Each TaxAct product is also infused with tax reform guidance throughout the filing experience. As customers prepare their returns, brief explanations of tax law changes related to specific deductions, credits and changes to the tax code will display on the screen. Customers can file confidently knowing they are taking full advantage of all the potential tax benefits available to them. Additional tax reform resources can be found in the Answer Center within each product.
The 2018 TaxAct product lineup (https://www.taxact.com) includes:
- Free: Continuing its long-standing tradition, TaxAct offers customers fast, free filing of simple returns, including retirement income. This product incorporates the new Form 1040 with no additional cost for filing state returns.
- Basic+: Filers with dependents, college expenses and more can quickly and efficiently file their tax return using Basic+. Customers can also take advantage of prior year import as well as data transfer from returns prepared by other DIY tax software providers, making filing a return more efficient than ever.
- Deluxe+: Best suited for homeowners and filers looking to maximize their deductions and credits, Deluxe+ allows customers to take advantage of the biggest tax breaks from their mortgage interest, investments and charitable donations.
- Premier+: Filers with investments and real estate properties can seamlessly file their returns by following the product's intuitive step-by-step guidance.
- Self Employed+: Freelancers and self-employed individuals can utilize TaxAct's Deduction Maximizer™ tool to claim all of the deductions specific to their profession ensuring they don't miss out on an opportunity to reduce their tax liability.
"We take pride in our ongoing commitment to making the tax preparation process as simple and convenient as possible for our customers," said Fazir Ali, Head of Product Management & Customer Experience at TaxAct. "The combination of our innovative technology and tax expertise create an efficient and rewarding tax filing experience."
About TaxAct
TaxAct is the savvy tax-filing partner, providing hardworking Americans with affordable digital and downloadable tax management software to successfully navigate the U.S. Tax Code and improve their overall financial well-being. TaxAct's products enable all users, regardless of profession or tax bracket, to quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively file their taxes—and find ways to save money in all areas of their financial lives.
To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com, or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About Blucora®
Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates through two primary businesses, HD Vest, the No.1 tax-focused broker-dealer with $46 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2018, and TaxAct, the No. 3 tax preparation software by market share with approximately 4 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora or its businesses, please visit www.blucora.com.
Media Contact
Dana Taormina
JConnelly for TaxAct
(973) 850-7305
[email protected]
