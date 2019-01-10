ADP Canada Adds AI-Enabled HR Foresight to ADP HR Assist(SM)

|By PR Newswire
Partnership with Toronto-based Blue J Legal provides insights on employment law
issues for Canadian small and medium sized businesses
TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - ADP Canada, the leader in Human Capital Management technologies for Canadian businesses announced that it will be adding new artificial intelligence based technology on its ADP HR AssistSM platform. The technology will deliver insights on employment law issues to its suite of services for Canadian small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).
Through a new partnership with Toronto-based Blue J Legal, ADP Canada will provide SMBs with access to Blue J Legal's HR Foresight tool, designed to help HR professionals gain insights as to how the courts have previously ruled in several challenging areas of employment law. HR Foresight is the first tool to make predictions on likely outcomes of employment and workplace scenarios in the following areas of employment law: Reasonable Notice, Managerial Exemption to Overtime, Worker Classification, Duty to Accommodate Disabilities, and Drug and Alcohol Testing by leveraging machine learning on data from past cases.
"Small business owners already have enough on their plate – trying to stay on top of the latest in employment law and understand how it applies to situations in their own businesses can be next to impossible," says Sooky Lee, Division Vice President and General Manager, Human Resources Outsourcing at ADP Canada. "With the introduction of HR Foresight to our ADP HR AssistSM solution, employers can utilize AI to allow them to gain a clearer picture of their obligations and risks under employment law, allowing them to make smarter decisions and keep more focus where it is needed – on their day-to-day operation."
This new functionality complements the existing ADP HR AssistSM features, including access to tools small and medium-sized businesses need to help them handle their everyday HR needs, manage the risk of compliance issues and save time. This new partnership will further help ADP HR AssistSM users navigate uncertainty in areas of employment law, by empowering them to run searches that will allow them to gain insights on past decisions and predictions on the likely outcome of their scenario. Business owners will now have access to a tool that can help make informed and confident business decisions.
"We're excited to extend the reach of HR Foresight to ADP Canada users nationwide through this partnership," says Benjamin Alarie, CEO, Blue J Legal. "The tool is a first-of-its-kind solution to use machine learning to predict outcomes that will help small businesses make more informed decisions."
There's a clear desire for technologies which help bridge gaps within workplaces and we are thrilled to be offering the HR Foresight tool. A 2018 study from ADP Canada showed that three-in-five Canadian workers (59%) said they believe A.I. and automation will have a positive impact on the workforce overall in the future. These new smart technologies help organizations maintain their bottom line while giving peace of mind to SMBs who do not have the scale or resources of larger organizations.
"New technologies and approaches like A.I. are more than just buzzwords – they are becoming foundational to improving the way that businesses of all sizes handle their day-to-day well-being," adds Sooky Lee, ADP Canada. "We're seeing how automation and affordable access to the latest technologies can help to level the playing field between small businesses and large corporations, much to the benefit of the little guy. By incorporating these new solutions in ADP HR AssistSM we're making it easier for small businesses to adopt these latest technologies at a price point that makes sense for their operations, while providing them access to new tools that they may not otherwise be able to afford."
For more information on ADP HR AssistSM, please visit https://www.adp.ca/en-ca/solutions-for-business/small-business/hr-assist.aspx
About ADP Canada
ADP Canada gives organizations of every size the tools to help their people thrive. From foundational payroll to complex people management systems and analytics, we help business leaders make better decisions. Our clients trust ADP to provide strategic insights and expertise to build and inspire the workforce they need. Visit us at www.adp.ca or follow us on Twitter @ADP_CDA.
About Blue J Legal
Blue J Legal uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to make the law more transparent and accessible. The company's technology saves users hours of time and offers confident answers in challenging circumstances. While the company's current focus is on tax and employment law, the technology is versatile and is being extended to cover other areas of law in the U.S., Canada, and around the world. For more information, visit www.bluejlegal.com.
