Thycotic Ends 2018 with Record-Setting Quarter

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 08:30 AM EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, today announced that it has ended a stellar 2018, outperforming 2017 with a 45 percent year-over-year sales growth. In addition to its sales growth, Thycotic also added 285 new customers in Q4 alone and 858 for 2018 overall. In addition to its on-premise enterprise-class PAM solution, Thycotic's focus in providing a cloud PAM option to its customers has contributed to its success which allows users to reduce regulatory compliance burdens and meet requirements to keep data in their home region.
"This year has far-and-away exceeded what we set out to accomplish in 2018," said James Legg, CEO at Thycotic. "Organizations are selecting Thycotic because they want a comprehensive, scalable and simpler PAM solution available on-premise or from the cloud. We're especially pleased that Thycotic customers are successful as reflected by how highly they rate us in customer satisfaction surveys."
Highlights of Thycotic's overall 2018 performance includes:
- 45 percent year-over-year sales growth in 2018
- 285 new customers added in Q4 alone – bringing the total number of new customers added in 2018 to 858
- 342 percent growth in cloud sales – now more than 900 PAM cloud customers
- Opened data centers to support PAM cloud growth in Germany and Australia
- 95 percent maintenance renewal rate and a 4.6 out of 5 satisfaction ranking from customers
- 40 percent year-over-year increase in partner deal registrations resulting in 118 percent growth in sales from partners
- Downloads of more than 8,500 of Thycotic's free tools, including:
- Incident Response Policy Tool - outlines proactive steps companies can take to build resilience and be prepared to respond to a cyber-incident
- Cybersecurity Election Protection Toolkit - designed to help U.S. candidates secure their campaign confidential data from criminal hackers during the 2018 mid-term elections
- Cyber Security Toolkit for College Students and Families - an essential guide to help schools build an understanding of cyber best practices throughout their entire school community
- Least Privilege Discovery Tool - a standalone tool that enables organizations to raise awareness and justify a least privilege policy
- PAM Maturity Assessment - defines four phases of PAM maturity organizations typically progress through as they evolve from laggards to leaders.
- Received 15 industry recognitions, which include:
- Named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2018 Report
- Cyber Defense Global Award for Secret Server in the Cutting-Edge Privileged Account Security category
- Named a "Visionary" in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management
- Ranked No. 436 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list
- Best of VMWorld Finalist Award
- Ranked No. 2730 in Annual Inc. 5000 making the list for sixth year in a row
- Achieved Common Criteria Certification, proving ability to protect the government from security breaches
- Chosen as the top pick by Cyber Management Alliance's PAM Leaderboard Report
- Thycotic members named to CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list
- Secret Server 10.4 named Fortress Cyber Security Award winner for Authentication and Identity
- Secret Server named Innovative Product of the Year – Threat Detection for the 2018 Cyber Security Awards
- Secret Server 10.4 recognized as a Gold Winner by the 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
- Named a Bronze Winner for Best Cybersecurity Vendor Achievement by Info Security Products Guides Awards
- Won 2018 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award for Secret Server solution
- Won Americas Award for Cybersecurity for Dummies eBook
- Development of five industry reports and books, including:
To learn more about Thycotic, please visit https://thycotic.com/ and follow Thycotic on Twitter at @Thycotic.
About Thycotic
The easiest to manage and most comprehensive privilege access management solutions are powered by Thycotic. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.
