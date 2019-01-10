SiteMinder Partners with RoomIt by CWT on Modern Alternative to Traditional Corporate Travel Distribution

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019
DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiteMinder, the global hotel industry's leading guest acquisition platform, today announces a pioneering partnership with RoomIt by CWT, the hotel distribution division of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, a long-standing leader in business travel. The partnership will provide a modern alternative to the traditional corporate travel distribution chain by offering eligible SiteMinder hotel customers direct access to a travel management company's clients for the first time.
Under the agreement, RoomIt will create a connection to SiteMinder's platform so hotel users can offer their best available rates, corporate negotiated rates, consortia rates and any promotional rates directly to RoomIt travelers under CWT's umbrella of multi-billion-dollar corporate travel programs. The direct connection serves as an alternative means of rate distribution to RoomIt for accommodation providers seeking value and that meet certain business traveler criteria.
SiteMinder's managing director, Mike Ford, says, "The hotel industry is witnessing an unprecedented rise of direct connections, be that to guests or, now, a travel management company. This partnership is about rewriting the rules to provide hotels choice as they look to tap into the booming corporate travel market."
"RoomIt is committed to connecting hotels to business travelers and business travelers to the right rooms," says Yon Abad, Vice President Suppliers at RoomIt by CWT. "We are pleased to fulfil this commitment together with SiteMinder, a globally premier guest acquisition platform. Hotels want more rooms booked and business travelers want more choice; it's a win-win."
The higher-rated, shorter-lead business traveler opens up a highly-lucrative market for hotels. According to Phocuswright research, corporate travelers have greater demand for ancillaries and interest in paying for more than standard hotel products, including late checkout or early check-in.
The connection is being piloted to SiteMinder's hotel enterprise customers in the UK and Italy, and expected to be offered to other SiteMinder hotel customers globally later this year. To be eligible, the properties of hotel groups and chains must currently be centrally located in a business travel destination, have more than 10 rooms, and provide amenities and services that cater for business travelers, including last room availability, in-room Wifi and same-day cancellations.
ABOUT SITEMINDER
In an age of rising choice and accessibility for curious travelers, SiteMinder is the name synonymous with the belief that technology can empower any hotel to win in a consumer-led world and unleash their potential. SiteMinder is the global hotel industry's leading guest acquisition platform, ranked among technology pioneers for its smart and simple solutions that put hotels everywhere their guests are, at every stage of their journey. It's this central role that has earned SiteMinder the trust of more than 30,000 hotels, across 160 countries, to generate in excess of 80 million reservations worth over US$35 billion in revenue for hotels each year. For more information, visit http://www.siteminder.com.
ABOUT ROOMIT BY CWT
RoomIt by CWT is the hotel distribution division of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, a long-standing leader in business travel. Every day we match travelers with the right room at the right rate, and every minute we book over 30 hotel rooms. We also provide travelers with the amenities and loyalty programs they want; while helping organizations control their budget and improve travel oversight. Follow us on LinkedIn.
ABOUT CARLSON WAGONLIT TRAVEL
Companies and governments rely on us to keep their people connected. We provide their travelers with a consumer-grade travel experience, combining innovative technology with our vast experience. Every day, we look after enough travelers to fill more than 260 Boeing 787s and 100,000 hotel rooms – and handle 105 events. We operate in around 150 countries, and in 2017 posted a total transaction volume of more than US$23 billion. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
