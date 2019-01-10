The Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market is Projected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2028

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 08:31 AM EST
FREMONT, California, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled "Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028" the wearable exoskeleton market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.48%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028 and reach $5.4 billion by 2028. The market is anticipated to showcase a high growth-rate as there is an increased application of wearable exoskeletons for patients undergoing rehabilitation therapy, proliferation of geriatric population, as well as the rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics enhancing the wearable exoskeleton as a product. The recent innovations have also enabled the technology to reach a wider consumer-base in the industry.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg )
Browse 14 market Data Tables and 151 Figures spread through 218 Pages, and in-depth TOC on 'Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market'.
The need and interest to incorporate sensing and assistive technologies into the therapy for neurological disorders such as stroke, central nervous system disorder, and spinal cord injury have led to an increased demand for exoskeletons for rehabilitation applications. Exoskeleton-assisted therapy has advantages over conventional manual therapy, as the former is capable of providing intensive training to patients, improved functional outcomes, and better quantitative feedback.
According to Shubhranshu Agarwal, Sr. Research Associate at BIS Research, "In 2018, the region of Europe dominated the wearable robotic exoskeleton market with a share of approximately 39.32% in terms of revenue. However, the regional analysis of the market has unveiled an immense growth potential for the region of Asia-Pacific, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.17%, during the forecast period of 2018-2028. Especially so, as Japan and China are estimated to grow as the major contributors to the wearable robotic exoskeleton market, in terms of revenue, in the APAC region."
BIS Research Report: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market.html
The BIS Research report provides an analysis of the trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented into mode of operation, end-user application, material type, limb type, and region. Healthcare, industrial, defense, and commercial industries are covered under the end user segmentation for the study. The report includes upper limb, lower limb, and full-body segmentation as part of the wearable robotic exoskeleton market for categorization under limb type. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for the market, focusing on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.
Request for a sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=641&type=download
The advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics have led the key manufacturers to build advanced wearable robotic exoskeletons that are widely used in healthcare and other manufacturing industries. ATOUN Co., Ltd., B-Temia Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Hocoma AG, Myomo Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., and Rex Bionics PLC are some of the leading wearable robotic exoskeleton producers. Additionally, the report focuses on the strategic developments of the emerging start-ups in the exoskeleton market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What are the trends in the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market across regions?
- What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the wearable robotic exoskeleton market during the forecast period 2018-2028?
- What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market?
- Which end user (healthcare, industrial, defense, and commercial) of the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market dominated in 2017, and what would be the expected scenario by 2028?
- What was the revenue generated by the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market by mode of operation, end user, application, material type, and limb type in 2017, and what would be the estimates by 2028?
- What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market, segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World), in 2017, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2028?
- Who are the key players in the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to establish their dominance in the industry?
- What major opportunities do the wearable robotic exoskeleton companies foresee in the next 10 years?
- What is the competitive strength of the key players in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market?
Related Reports:
Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023
About BIS Research:
BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.
With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.
Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.
What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.
Contact:
Bhavya Banga
Email: [email protected]
BIS Research Inc.
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686
Visit our Blog @ http://bisresearch.com/blog/
Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research
Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST