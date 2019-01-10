Northern Light Reports Record Growth Driven by Machine Learning Innovations in 2018

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019
BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light® (www.northernlight.com) grew its client base by 23 percent in 2018, driven in large part by innovative applications of machine learning technology deployed within its knowledge management platforms for market research and competitive intelligence.
Over the past 12 months, Northern Light added Fortune 1000 enterprises in the health care, consumer products, and financial services industries to its blue chip client roster. Improving access to critical information for business decision-making via integrated search, and accelerating time-to-insight through machine learning-based automation, were key motivators for organizations that implemented Northern Light SinglePoint™.
Significantly, in 2018 Northern Light made its first major sale of a machine learning-based point solution to a common market research problem. Machine learning solutions that address enterprise research and intelligence problems are a cornerstone of Northern Light's strategy going forward.
"Business search is far more complex than consumer search, because it's about mastering a topic, such as 'what are our competitors up to' or 'what do our customers care about', rather than simply finding a fact, like 'what time will the movie start'," David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "What business users really want from search is to not have to manually refine a query to find more on-point material, and to not have to manually review a search result at all. They want the machine to figure out the right query, read the documents on the search result, and report what it finds. That's all now possible."
Seuss said SinglePoint's array of insight distribution mechanisms – customizable dashboards, newsletters, and automated search alerts, among others – also were drivers of SinglePoint adoption within large, complex enterprises.
"Northern Light enters 2019 with a strong tailwind," Seuss said. "We expect to continue growing our SinglePoint user base, and to add users through new strategic alliances with organizations that provide specialized information services to technical and business professionals enabled by Northern Light's technology."
About Northern Light
Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. The company pioneered the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence for the automated analysis and extraction of meaning from large collections of market research and competitive intelligence. Northern Light's current clients include seven of Boston Consulting Group's 50 "Most Innovative Companies" of 2018, and Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and life sciences. Northern Light has over 250,000 users of its strategic research portals. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has unique content aggregation partnerships with more than 150 of the world's leading syndicated technology and industry research publishers, aggregates business and technology news from over 6,500 news sources, and is a charter member of the Center for Complex Systems and Enterprises at the Stevens Institute of Technology.
