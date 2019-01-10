C-V2X Infrastructure Technology from Applied Information Deployed in More Than 500 Communities across the U.S.

|By Business Wire
|
January 10, 2019 08:44 AM EST
Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today that its LTE C-V2X products are now deployed in more than 500 U.S. cities, counties, school districts and states – providing cellular connectivity to traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicles and other traffic control devices.
The Applied Information V2N technology enables drivers, pedestrians and the infrastructure to connect with the free TravelSafely™ smartphone app creating a safer mobility experience. Transportation engineers are empowered to monitor and control their traffic management networks anywhere and anytime with a smartphone or tablet with the technology.
“Now is the time for the public and private sectors to invest in deploying connected vehicle infrastructure based on the cellular and Internet-of-Things technology that has transformed our lives in the past decade,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. “By incorporating C-V2X technology as standard in all our products, we can achieve the rapid scale that this technology needs to make connected vehicles work.”
“Our current LTE-based C-V2X technology is deployed in more than 10,000 transportation infrastructure devices today. This technology has moved past the pilot program and test phase and is saving lives, improving traffic, driving commerce and helping the environment in communities across the U.S. By making all these devices C-V2X enabled, we have already started building the universal connected infrastructure our nation needs,” he said.
Applied Information plans to deploy 5G C-V2X to its connected infrastructure technology in 2019 – upgrading existing installations as market conditions demand.
C-V2X connected infrastructure applications of the Applied Information Glance™ Smart Cities Supervisory System include:
- Traffic signals
- Emergency vehicle traffic signal preemption
- Transit bus traffic signal priority
- School zone flashing beacons
- Changeable message signs
- Work zone safety
The cellular connectivity provided by the Applied Information technology enables the infrastructure to communicate with any cloud-connected device. For example, the Applied Information TravelSafely smartphone app connects drivers to the infrastructure, providing the first application of connected vehicle technology using data from multiple infrastructure sources for day-to-day use by the general public. TravelSafely also connects these vehicles to other app users such as pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders to provide alerts and warning of potential crashes.
About Applied Information
Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.
