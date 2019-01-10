RD Legal Names Amy Hirsch As Portfolio Manager, Expands Data Analytics

|By PR Newswire
January 10, 2019
CRESSKILL, N.J., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RD Legal, a leading investment management firm focused on post-settlement litigation finance, said today that it has named Amy B. Hirsch to the additional role of Portfolio Manager for the firm's strategies. Ms. Hirsch joined RD Legal in 2016 as Co-Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
RD Legal also announced that it is expanding its data analytics and engineering functions under Dr. Joanne Chen, Chief Analytics Officer since joining the firm in 2016. Dr. Chen has designed a proprietary methodology for analyzing litigation data.
The moves come as the litigation finance sector sees explosive growth. According to a recent report, litigation finance is now as much as a $100 billion market from its earliest beginnings in the 1990s. Declining returns in traditional investments and a high level of litigation cases are factors behind this growth.
"We are delighted to recognize Amy's growing role at RD Legal and to continue to invest in our data and market intelligence technology that enhances our ability to acquire known cashflows linked to settled litigation," said Roni Dersovitz, Founder & CEO. "The growth of RD Legal and of the litigation finance sector comes as institutional investors of all sizes recognize and value the asset class for offering attractive, uncorrelated returns."
Amy Hirsch Named to Portfolio Manager
In her expanded role, Ms. Hirsch will have day-to-day oversight on all aspects of the firm's onshore strategies including asset allocation, new investments and risk management.
Ms. Hirsch oversees RD Legal's operations. Prior to joining full-time, she was an advisor to the firm. Ms. Hirsch also serves as CEO of Paradigm Consulting Services, which provides litigation related expert witness support in the alternative investment space. Ms. Hirsch has nearly four decades of experience in alternative investments and hedge funds including asset management, due diligence, marketing, and operations.
Expanded Data Analytics for RD Legal
Dr. Chen directs the RD Legal data science group, which is aggressively expanding the analytic and data capabilities of the firm. Dr. Chen has helped create a proprietary methodology for analyzing litigation data. Using technology that has never been applied in this way before, Dr. Chen and her group are able to process the large amount of data that is required to source, screen, and analyze litigation finance opportunities.
Ms. Chen is responsible for leading the engineering and data analytics function of the RD Legal companies. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Chen was Vice President of Data Science at Truveris, Inc., a healthcare SaaS company where she was responsible for data science and product development.
About RD Legal
RD Legal was born out of the real-world experiences of former litigators. As many practicing plaintiff's attorneys can relate, one of the hardest problems when managing a case is managing related cashflow needs.
RD Legal is based in Bergen County, NJ, and was conceived and founded by Roni Dersovitz, a former personal injury attorney who recognized the challenge attorneys and plaintiffs face with cashflow management. Founded in 1998, RD Legal factors legal receivables and continues to innovate and structure unique opportunities for the legal and investment communities.
