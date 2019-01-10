Hexagon Selected by Alectra Utilities for GIS Convergence Project

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019 09:00 AM EST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alectra Utilities, the second-largest municipally owned electric utility in North America, has selected Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division to merge the utility's four separate geographic information systems (GIS) into a single, enterprise GIS built on Hexagon's Intergraph G/Technology software.
Alectra Utilities was formed from the merger of Enersource, Horizon Utilities and PowerStream in 2017, followed by the acquisition of Brampton Hydro, to become the second largest municipally owned electric utility in North America based on total number of customers served. The project includes merging the four utilities' distinct systems into a single, common data model and symbology; refactoring the numerous system interfaces and converting the GIS data, which will result in a single, enterprise system.
"Alectra Utilities needed an enterprise-level system of record to manage all of our GIS and network data," said Mike Matthews, senior vice president of network services for Alectra Utilities. "Consolidating on Hexagon's Intergraph G/Technology will result in streamlined business processes, standardized engineering practices, improved data quality and better service for our customers."
With Intergraph G/Technology as its enterprise GIS and network model management solution, Alectra Utilities will expand its ability to monitor, report on and improve reliability and power quality. With a single network operating model that feeds single interfaces into other critical systems, like SCADA, AMI and CIS, the utility can reduce costs and improve efficiency.
"We're honored that Alectra Utilities selected Hexagon after a three-year competitive process," said David Armstrong, vice president and general manager for Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division in Canada. "This is the fourth large utility in Canada to commit to Hexagon's utility GIS software after competitive review, joining ATCO Electric, FortisAlberta and Toronto Hydro. We're committed to bringing proven, trusted and innovative technology solutions to our customers."
Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division has pioneered the development and application of location-based systems for electric, communications, water and gas companies for decades. The company supports hundreds of utilities and communications customers around the world with solutions for network engineering, network operations and other business functions.
About Hexagon
Hexagon is a global leader in digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE), states where data is connected seamlessly through the convergence of the physical world with the digital, and intelligence is built in to all processes.
Hexagon's industry-specific solutions leverage domain expertise in sensor technologies, software and data orchestration to create Smart Digital Realities™ that improve productivity and quality across manufacturing, infrastructure, safety and mobility applications.
Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division provides software for smart and safe cities, improving the performance, efficiency and resilience of vital services.
Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.5bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
©2019 Intergraph Corporation d/b/a Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure. Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure is part of Hexagon. All rights reserved. Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure and the Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure logo are trademarks of Hexagon or its subsidiaries in the United States and in other countries.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagon-selected-by-alectra-utilities-for-gis-convergence-project-300775684.html
SOURCE Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure
