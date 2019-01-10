Diversicare Wins IGEL's IT Baller Customer Testimonial Contest

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that Diversicare, a premier provider of post-acute care headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., is the winner of IGEL's IT Baller Customer Testimonial Contest. The $20,000 testimonial prize was presented to April Marbury, CIO, Diversicare, by IGEL North America President and CEO, Jed Ayres, during a ceremony at Diversicare headquarters on Wednesday, January 9.
"We are pleased to be recognizing Diversicare as the winner of our IT Baller Customer Testimonial Contest, and happy for those in need who will benefit from the funds being donated to the Diversicare Disaster & Relief Foundation," said Ayres. "We launched the IT Baller campaign last year in order to recognize those IT professionals who have risen to the top of their game by making their organization more efficient and more secure, while driving CAPEX savings through the use of IGEL's software defined solutions. April is a shining example of this, and her success with IGEL demonstrates why modernizing the endpoint is critical to becoming digitally competitive in the age of tight budgets, staffing shortages and increased pressure to protect patient data."
Diversicare was one of five finalists in the IT Baller Customer Testimonial Contest, which also included Ryan Kelly, Budd Baer; Simon Clark for Crisis at Christmas/Aimar Foundation; James McVicar from The Auto Club Group and Thomas Mangan of Toppan Vintage. Each of the five finalists presented their individual testimonials on the success they have experienced with IGEL during a live face-off webinar held in December. Following a period of public voting in which nearly 1,000 people cast their vote for the top customer testimonial between Wednesday, December 12, 2018 and Wednesday, December 19, 2018, Marbury's presentation was selected as the winning entry.
IGEL's Software-Defined Endpoints Help Diversicare Shift to Virtualization
Since 2017, Diversicare has been leveraging the IGEL UD Pocket and the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) to support the roll-out of its Citrix virtualization solutions and the consolidation of its Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems. "The Diversicare story is one of true innovation and cost savings," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development, IGEL. "By using IGEL's software defined endpoints to repurpose old PCs and thin clients, and centrally manage the endpoint, Marbury and her team have been able to reduce demands on IT. At the same time, they've quickly and seamlessly integrated newly acquired facilities into the Diversicare managed desktop estate without impacting end users."
"IGEL has been a fantastic technology partner for Diversicare, and we are delighted to be recognized as the winner of the IT Baller Customer Testimonial contest," said Marbury. "Thank you to everyone who voted for our story, and we are thrilled that the testimonial prize will be put to good use through our foundation."
To learn more about Diversicare's success with IGEL, read the Diversicare Case Study, and watch Diversicare's winning IT Baller face-off presentation.
To experience the capabilities of the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here, or request free evaluation hardware.
IGEL on Social Media
Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology
Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology
Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/101270758605662221044
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV
IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community
About IGEL
IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diversicare-wins-igels-it-baller-customer-testimonial-contest-300776218.html
SOURCE IGEL
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST