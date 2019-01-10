Issuance Announces Strategic Partnership with Compliant Tokenization Platform Tokeny

|By PR Newswire
January 10, 2019
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Issuance, Inc., a deal marketing platform that connects digital securities issuers with prospective investors, today announced its partnership with Tokeny, a compliant tokenization platform delivering institutional grade solutions in the issuance, lifecycle management, and secondary trading of tokens. The partnership seeks to bridge digital securities and traditional forms of financing, providing issuers with tools to tokenize their assets and connect them with investment banks, asset managers, advisors, and investors.
"There is a global lack of interconnectivity and access to the trillions of dollars worth of assets in traditional capital markets," said Darren Marble, CEO of Issuance. "We are excited to partner with companies such as Tokeny — whose tokenization and issuance services are crucial elements — in supporting the establishment of a digital securities ecosystem that will completely revolutionize the way in which the value and ownership of any asset class are realized, accessed, and distributed on a global scale."
Tokeny provides a secure end-to-end platform that streamlines the issuance process from the onboarding of investors to the delivery of security tokens. The company recently introduced the T-REX (Token for Regulated EXchanges) protocol, a decentralized set of global tools based on the Ethereum blockchain that allow for the interoperable, frictionless, and compliant transfer of tokenized securities. The T-REX protocol is the first public framework for security token offerings (STOs) and is designed to standardize key areas throughout the issuance process.
"We are on the cusp of a new paradigm for investors, in which the value and ownership of any asset class – funds, real estate, equity – can now be digitized in the form of tokens capable of being subdivided, traded 24/7, and accessed globally," said Luc Falempin, CEO of Tokeny. "It's clear the technology is ready, but for STOs to be a success they need financing. Through our partnership with Issuance, we are joining forces with an impressive player that will help our clients achieve this end goal of capital investment."
Issuance currently provides strategic advisory and deal marketing services to digital securities issuers. In addition to supporting its clients, Issuance is also raising capital under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. Issuance intends to tokenize its capital stack after completing its raise and have its digital securities trade on the OpenFinance Network ATS, the first live, regulated digital securities trading platform in the US. To access Issuance's investment package, visit www.issuance.com.
About Issuance, Inc.
Issuance is a modern marketing platform for digital securities. The Issuance platform matches and connects issuers of digital securities with authenticated, interested investors. For more information, visit www.issuance.com.
About Tokeny
Tokeny is the Compliant Tokenization Platform dedicated to providing an institutional grade, secure end-to-end platform, allowing the sale and management of tokens during and after a security token offering. For more information, visit www.tokeny.com.
