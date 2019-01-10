Verizon and Cat® Phones Partner to Bring the Cat® S48c Smartphone to Verizon Customers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 09:00 AM EST
READING, England and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Cat® phones, a leader in durable devices for challenging environments, today announced the availability of the Cat S48c rugged smartphone with U.S. wireless provider Verizon (NYSE: VZ) (Nasdaq: VZ). The Cat S48c is designed to keep working even in tough environments, offering exceptional performance when needed most.
The Cat S48c is now available to all Verizon Business and Enterprise customers for $249.99 with a two-year contract or $599.99 retail. As well as being available to all Verizon Business and Enterprise customers, Verizon customers will be able to purchase the Cat S48c directly from www.catphones.com from the end of January.
The Cat S48c is designed with durability at its core. Its heavy-duty rugged credentials including IP68 water and dust proof, MIL SPEC 810G and Non-incendive Class I, Division 2 ensure it can withstand drops, dust, vibration, extreme temperatures and some hazardous work environments1. It can be submerged in up to four feet of water for 35 minutes, and its 13 MP camera can take underwater pictures whether on site, in the great outdoors or on vacation.
The rugged Cat S48c offers better value for money, particularly for Business and Enterprise customers that employ individuals in rugged conditions or who do remote field work, by reducing additional repair costs and extending the useful life of the phone. The Cat S48c is also protected with Cat phone's comprehensive two-year warranty that replaces screen damage within the warranty period free of charge.
"We are seeing an increase in the demand for rugged devices from those customers who need a smartphone that will withstand the toughest conditions and Verizon is committed to providing the most durable devices available," said James Hammond, Director of Business Devices at Verizon. "Cat is well known for delivering best-in-class products designed for the rigors of the most challenging environments and we're excited to include the Cat S48c on the Verizon network."
Cat phones are built from the ground up for individuals who work in demanding environments across a range of industries or who take part in recreational activities where their mobile phone is routinely exposed to stressful conditions. This includes everything from construction, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, logistics and field services, to recreational activities such as hiking, fishing, biking, climbing or rafting.
"Verizon, well known for providing the nation's most reliable network, wanted a superior rugged device to offer its customers," said Peter Stephens, CEO of Bullitt, global mobile licensee for Caterpillar. "The Cat S48c proved to be the perfect device for Verizon customers, as its unmatched durability promises reliability under most any condition while Verizon's network ensures connectivity is never an issue."
The Cat S48c's powerful 4000mAh battery provides up to 30 hours 3G talk time, ideal for days with no access to charging capabilities. A dedicated, programmable key allows for easy push-to-talk capabilities or instant access to the camera, flashlight or a preferred app.
Additional key specifications of the Cat S48c include:
- 5" FHD screen protected with tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and screen protection guarantee
- MIL-SPEC 810G
- Touchscreen can be used with gloves or wet hands2
- Works in extreme temperatures, -13⁰F to 131⁰F
- Android™ Oreo (with upgrade to P)
- 13MP rear camera W/Flash, 5MP front camera
- Two-year warranty
- 64GB ROM Flash, 4GB RAM (extended storage up to 128GB via microSD™ card)
- Qualcomm SDM630 chipset Octacore 2.2GHz processor
- VoLTE capable
- Dedicated assignable button for favorite apps or push-to-talk
- Non-incendive Class I, Division 2, Group A-D, T4 hazardous locations (areas where flammable gas or flammable vapor from liquid may be present)
As well as being available to all Verizon Business and Enterprise customers, Verizon customers can purchase the Cat S48c directly from www.catphones.com.
1 IP68 dustproof and waterproof, tested in water up to 4 feet deep for 35 minutes; MIL-SPEC 810G and Built to survive repeated drops onto concrete from up to 6 feet. Non-incendive Class I, Division 2, Group A-D, T4 hazardous locations (areas where flammable gas or flammable vapor from liquid may be present)
2 We cannot guarantee that all gloves will work with this feature
All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verizon-and-cat-phones-partner-to-bring-the-cat-s48c-smartphone-to-verizon-customers-300775579.html
SOURCE Cat phones
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST