Coupa Expands Relationship with Amazon Web Services to Deliver Greater Visibility and Efficiency for IT Spend

January 10, 2019
SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM), today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow for greater IT spend visibility and efficiency within Coupa. Customers can now quickly configure their AWS account to send their invoices into Coupa's platform for touchless digital processing. This provides greater visibility of their invoices for AWS services and AWS Marketplace products, while granting greater control into IT business spend as part of their broader business spend management strategy.
"AWS allows companies to innovate faster, by making their infrastructure more agile and efficient and AWS Marketplace enables customers to easily find, buy, and deploy thousands of software products built to run on AWS. Coupa's platform makes total business spend more agile and efficient. Together, we allow organizations to run their businesses smarter," said Dave McCann, vice president, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted to work with Coupa to help our shared customers optimize and better track their IT cloud spending across AWS services and the thousands of third-party software products in AWS Marketplace being provisioned daily by over 200,000 global AWS Marketplace customers."
First announced in December 2015, Coupa's collaboration with AWS has grown with market innovations such as Coupa Open Buy with Amazon Business, which streamlines the employee buying experience and increases organizational compliance, and AWS Marketplace availability of Coupa BSM solutions.
"We're excited to expand our relationship with AWS," said Rob Bernshteyn, chief executive officer at Coupa. "With this latest addition of AWS Cloud invoice automation with Coupa InvoiceSmash, customers can gain comprehensive visibility into IT cloud spend without additional effort. This delivers real value to CFO and CIO organizations with clear IT cloud budget visibility and a reduction of internal efforts to manage AWS invoices outside normal processes."
Innovative Accounts Payable & e-Invoicing Technology
Designed to help organizations of all sizes digitize and automate the often painful accounts payable (AP) and invoicing process, Coupa InvoiceSmash is a unified application available within the Coupa BSM Platform to instantly convert emailed invoices into the field formats required by AP organizations, resulting in more accurate and timely invoice processing. Coupa has now worked with AWS to support AWS invoices in an automated fashion.
"We're always looking to drive efficiencies in our business utilizing technology," said Carl Harrison, vice president IT solution development and delivery at Dean Foods. "By using Coupa to process transactions automatically, we will be able to focus our resources on more value-added activities and ultimately bring more spend under management with greater visibility."
With faster invoice processing times, finance teams benefit by gaining additional days to support their cash flow management initiatives, and the ability to maximize supplier discounts and earn a return on their payables through the power of Coupa's dynamic discount support. Customers can also benefit by increasing e-invoicing connectivity with more of their suppliers without the pain and cost of extensive supplier enablement projects or having to use legacy optical character recognition (OCR) systems to manually scan and digitize invoices.
With no supplier fees or friction, Coupa instantly connects the world's businesses, providing customers with both the flexibility and freedom they want to transact with their direct and indirect suppliers. Today, more than 4 million suppliers connect to Coupa customers to easily collaborate and transact.
For more information on Coupa, click here.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software is the leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.
