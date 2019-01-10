AgileAssets Expands C-Suite to Advance Growth, Talent, and Operational Excellence

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 09:00 AM EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgileAssets Inc., a leading provider of transportation asset lifecycle management software, has appointed three members of its executive team to C-level roles. The appointments coincide with an organizational restructuring aimed at driving growth, talent advancement, and operational integration after the company ended 2018 with its best financial performance to date.
Effective in January 2019, AgileAssets CEO Stuart Hudson, P.E., who has overseen the company's strategy and operations for 25 years, will remain in the top position but will shift his focus exclusively to AgileAssets' strategic expansion, while leveraging his new C-level cabinet to address key focus areas. The new structure provides the dedicated top-tier leadership necessary to drive the company's mission to provide the world's best and most widely used transportation asset lifecycle management software solutions designed to improve lives through safer, more economical infrastructure.
In addition to Hudson, AgileAssets' senior executive team includes Chief Operating Officer Michael Lester (former VP of Product), Chief Growth Officer Joe Garvey (former VP of the Client Group), and Chief People Officer Marnie Boyd (former VP of Human Resources), along with incumbent CFO Dirk Luthro.
"To move the transportation industry forward on a global scale, we needed to elevate our leadership structure to meet our long-term goals and address the industry's most pressing challenges," said Hudson. "I'm confident in the proven leadership skills of this team to help us advance client success, engage new partners, nurture our internal talent, and continue to deliver innovative software solutions that help local, state, and national agencies get the most value from their transportation assets."
Chief Operating Officer (COO) Michael Lester, who joined AgileAssets in 2014, brings a track record of cross-functional leadership experience in the software industry. Now overseeing AgileAssets' Product, Marketing, Sales, Delivery, and Client Success teams, Lester will drive operational integration and efficiency as well as product strategy to deliver greater client success, especially in the growing Software as a Service (SaaS) market.
A 14-year AgileAssets veteran, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) Joe Garvey will lead the expansion of the company's partner network, overseas markets, and corporate development. Having worked with dozens of AgileAssets clients at the state and national levels, as well as with longtime AgileAssets business partners, Garvey brings a deep knowledge of transportation agencies' strategic challenges as well as expertise in international business and economics.
Chief People Officer (CPO) Marnie Boyd, SPHR, who has led AgileAssets' Human Resources since 2008, will remain dedicated to attracting, developing, and strategically managing a company workforce focused on innovation, collaboration, and outstanding performance. One area of emphasis for Boyd will be promoting the company's values-based culture of accountability and transparency.
As part of the leadership team's restructuring, AgileAssets has also expanded its vice president-level ranks. Pascal Laumet, Ph.D. (formerly Director of AgileAssets Operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia) has been promoted to VP of International Sales and Operations. Brad Beck, CSM (formerly Director of Projects), has been promoted to VP of Client Success.
About AgileAssets
AgileAssets is a leading global provider of transportation asset lifecycle management software for public and private organizations. From advanced analytics and strategic decision-making to day-to-day maintenance operations, AgileAssets' enterprise solutions support the complete lifecycle management of infrastructure asset portfolios, helping agencies to deliver safer, more reliable transportation networks while achieving the highest return on infrastructure investments. Learn more at http://www.agileassets.com.
SOURCE AgileAssets
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST