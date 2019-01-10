"DXC Digital Directions" Series Showcases Benefits of Digital Transformation's Next Phase

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Business leaders can find valuable guidance for accelerating digital transformation in a new series of position papers from DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC). The “DXC Digital Directions” series, authored by the company’s global technology leaders, explores digital opportunities for enterprises to gain actionable, data-driven insights; drive better customer experiences; increase employee performance; and deliver better business outcomes.
“Businesses are looking to scale their digital efforts, drawing strength from new digital service platforms and deeper integration of enterprise processes,” said Dan Hushon, senior vice president and chief technology officer, DXC Technology. “As companies realign for the new digital realities, business leaders need to acquire the knowledge, technology and solutions to successfully transform. The DXC Digital Directions papers offer guidance on how to embrace transformation, create a digital culture, and develop high-performing teams using all of the advanced technology tools available to them.”
The DXC Digital Directions position papers
The DXC Digital Directions position papers explore how the adoption of digital technologies can contribute to top-line growth and cost-based improvements, as well as continuous optimization of business processes.
The series addresses the fundamentals of building and evolving a strong digital platform to leverage data in the enterprise, and outlines opportunities afforded by innovations in cloud/hybrid IT, risk, analytics, applications, workplace and delivery. It also covers the digital dynamics in financial services, healthcare, insurance, and travel, transportation and hospitality.
The papers in the series include:
- Accelerate your transformation to a digital business (overview) — Companies are now looking to rapidly scale their digital efforts, drawing strength from new digital service platforms. These efforts are not only reshaping products and services but also driving entry into digital ecosystems and transforming productivity.
- Transform to a modern enterprise with hybrid IT — Enterprises need strategies that enable traditional IT to work in harmony with data streams located on premises, in the cloud and at the edge. Hybrid IT applies modern approaches to pull the legacy environment forward and create more business value.
- Rethink risk and enterprise security in a digital world — Organizations should plan for digital transformation and security simultaneously. Security and risk management must be integrated up front into development and delivery processes to ensure resilient systems and to mitigate risk.
- Embed advanced analytics into every aspect of your digital business — Operating an information-driven digital business means continuously developing insights that drive new value, increase automation and give rise to creative workers.
- Delight customers with better digital application experiences — Companies must understand the context of their customers’ journeys and create digital application services for them based on a modern digital business platform.
- Redefine your digital workplace as an innovation center — Organizations that understand the digital workplace are embracing the technologies, policies and tech-savvy employees that propel innovation. By monitoring quality of experience rather than quality of service, IT shifts to predicting potential problems and providing easy-to-use self-service and self-healing capabilities.
- Design for operations to deliver on digital transformation — Companies should adopt a “design for operations” approach to software development and delivery powered by analytics, lean techniques and automation. Intelligent automation boosts agility and accelerates digital transformation by delivering greater insights, speed, repeatability, scalability and efficiency.
Four additional papers examine how select industries are capitalizing on digital opportunities:
- Master digital banking to succeed in financial services — Financial services providers must rethink their place in the value chain and determine which services to provide and which to outsource. They must also establish a digital platform that takes advantage of new technologies and opens core processes to third parties.
- Unlock healthcare data to deliver better patient care — Healthcare and life sciences organizations must establish a rich information ecosystem that leverages new sources of patient data in ways that lead to better health outcomes.
- Reimagine insurance by engaging customers in the digital age — Leading insurers will create an ongoing relationship between themselves and policyholders and embrace a modern, AI-enhanced insurance platform to deliver differentiating customer experiences and simplified offerings.
- How intelligent transportation systems are changing the industry — Deploying a connected transportation platform that unifies data throughout the travel journey creates new value for both passengers and cargo.
Access the DXC Digital Directions position papers and helpful information below:
- dxc.technology/digitaldirections
- DXC Corporate overview and infographic.
- DXC Digital Directions blog.
- Follow us on Twitter at @DXCTechnology and #DXCDigitalDirections.
- Follow Dan Hushon at @DanHushon for more on the digital enterprise journey.
About DXC Technology
As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology and explore thrive.dxc.technology, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005044/en/
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST