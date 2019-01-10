Showcasing Leading AI and ML Solutions, JDA Predicts “What’s Next in Retail” at the NRF BIG Show 2019

|By Business Wire
The retail landscape continues to be disrupted by the pressure of tariffs, an ever-evolving consumer shopping experience, and more urgency than ever to adopt the latest digital innovations like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to stay ahead. JDA Software, Inc. has set the stage at the National Retail Federation (NRF) BIG Show 2019, January 13-15 in New York City, to demonstrate its retail AI solutions in practice which help leading retailers reimagine the customer experience and deliver AI-based end-to-end lifecycle optimized pricing, inventory replenishment, merchandising and labor plans, all in real-time.
“It is an exciting and transformative time in retail, the likes of which we haven’t seen before. There is a massive opportunity for retailers to take advantage of the latest AI/ML technologies to optimize pricing, predict and shape demand, deliver more accurate forecasts and labor strategies and ultimately, increase sales and margins,” said Terry Turner, president, North American Retail, JDA. “At NRF, we’re highlighting the strategies, technologies and innovations retailers must undertake as they reinvent themselves and reimagine today’s customer experience into one that is more personalized, responsive, and fulfilling.”
JDA Predicts What’s Next in RetAIl
JDA’s ‘Predict What’s Next’ theme at NRF 2019 underscores the importance that AI can play in today’s reimagined, modern retail strategies. In August, JDA acquired Blue Yonder, one of the leading AI/ML companies focused on retail and supply chain. Blue Yonder has some of the best in-production AI results of any vendor, including major successes at retailers including Morrisons, Otto Group and bonprix. With Blue Yonder now part of JDA, customers across vertical industries will be able to leverage built-in AI/ML intelligence that enables them to better plan, analyze, execute and deliver across their operations through a cognitive, connected supply chain platform.
On Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., JDA will host a Big Ideas session featuring JDA customer Cheryl Williams, Chief Information Officer, Wakefern Food Corporation. Desikan Madhavanur, executive vice president and chief development officer at JDA, and Blue Yonder founder Professor Dr. Michael Feindt will join Williams in the session titled “Retail AI at Work: How Leading Retailers are Using AI to Optimize Pricing and Inventory and Deliver Increased Revenue.” Dr. Feindt, a recognized leader in AI, will articulate how AI is transforming retail by shortening supply chains, reducing waste and costs, and optimizing inventory and pricing decisions at Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Feindt will discuss how JDA is leveraging Blue Yonder’s leading AI and ML algorithms across retail planning and execution/fulfillment to drive optimized customer experiences and more profitable replenishment strategies for retailers.
In addition, JDA’s Alex Price, group vice president of global alliances, channels and technology ecosystem strategy, is speaking on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in a Big Ideas session titled “BOPIS 2.0: Transforming the store with self-service automation.” This panel includes speakers from Apex Supply Chain Solutions, Express and Little Caesars.
JDA’s retail innovation and partner ecosystem on display at NRF 2019
In JDA’s booth #3037 and at key partner booths, attendees can enjoy interactive experiences that help bring its technology to life:
- Dedicated customer showcase: Engage with one of JDA’s most successful retail customers and leading convenience store chain – RaceTrac – and learn more about its 20-year evolutionary journey leveraging JDA’s industry--leading Category Management solutions. Sunday afternoon, watch the NFL Playoff Football games and enjoy a cold Heineken, JDA customer and number one brewer in Europe utilizing JDA’s cloud demand and planning solutions.
- Interactive facial recognition experience: Visitors to both the JDA booth and Panasonic booth #2264 can experience an interactive facial recognition demonstration and attend a JDA theater presentation on Sunday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. to learn more.
- Retail innovation theater: More than a dozen 20-minute sessions will focus on how JDA, its customers and partners – including RaceTrac, Meijer, Heineken, dunnhumby, InContext, Panasonic, Zebra, HCL and Microsoft – are transforming their customer experience using the latest in cloud, AI/ML, mobile and edge devices.
- Virtual reality pop-up store: Experience an in-booth virtual reality pop-up store with new partner InContext showcasing how a store associate can virtually walk through the store, changing planograms and assortments on the fly. Check out the JDA and InContext theater presentation in the JDA booth on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m.
JDA will also be featured in several other key partner booths onsite at NRF:
- Microsoft booth #3301: learn how bonprix is leveraging JDA’s Microsoft Azure-based Luminate Retail solutions, powered by Blue Yonder AI/ML technologies, to deliver complete lifecycle pricing and replenishment strategies in real-time
- RPE booth #3765: learn more about how JDA’s merchandising and supply chain solutions are helping retailers make informed decisions that improve profitability for JDA and RPE customers
- SATO booth# 4808: learn how JDA partner SATO offers mobility print solutions for retailers and warehouse operations
- Zebra booth #2101: learn more about how JDA and Zebra are bringing together their SmartLens solution with JDA Luminate Store Optimizer to offer a better solution for store operations
JDA will also be previewing findings from its forthcoming “2019 Global Retail C-Suite Viewpoint Survey,” conducted by retail research firm Incisiv, in partnership with Microsoft. The survey will highlight the issues and challenges retail CXOs see in today's evolving retail landscape. To learn more, attendees can join the JDA innovation theater on Tuesday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m. to preview the findings.
NRF, Retail’s BIG Show is being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York and is expected to draw over 37,000 attendees from more than 100 countries. Keynote speakers include leaders from Nordstrom, YUM! Brands, IKEA and Proctor & Gamble.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
