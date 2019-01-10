GoodRx Leverages Split to Ramp Up Product Innovation and Increase Experiments for Over 4 Million Users

|By Business Wire
Split, the leading platform for feature experimentation, today announced that GoodRx, a service that tracks prescription drug prices and offers drug coupons in the U.S., has selected Split to accelerate feature iteration and support sophisticated product experimentation to improve conversions and user adoption for its desktop and mobile application.
GoodRx’s real-time, market-intelligence platform gathers retail prices and coupons for every FDA-approved medication, at more than 70,000 pharmacies across the U.S., providing savings of up to 80 percent. More than 10 million consumers use GoodRx to save on their prescriptions each month. With a growing customer base, GoodRx application teams started conducting A/B tests using an in-house feature flagging solution. With the success of these tests, the team wanted to expand their experimentation practices. However, extending the in-house system to support increasing scale and scope was outside their expertise and siphoned resources away from delivering customer value.
“Split allows GoodRx to implement sophisticated product experiments and offers a frontend experience that helps customers save on prescription medication,” said Eric Wang, director of Engineering, GoodRx. “As a resource to millions for affordable health care, we needed a solution that will remain reliable for our customers and with Split we can do just that and more.”
Split allows GoodRx to centrally track and monitor feature flags and experiments on several applications run by their engineering teams. Split’s intuitive user interface makes it easy to get new features up and running quickly, allowing for frontend and backend feature testing and experimentation that has far-reaching impact on the user. Engineering teams can control the number of users exposed to features while testing new functionality with ease. GoodRx continues to expand its use of the Split platform for A/B testing and feature iteration capabilities and aims to continue deploying code to help engineers identify problems early to reduce risk and improve productivity.
GoodRx has achieved the following benefits from using Split:
- 95 percent reduction in execution time by eliminating the need for a full deploy of their mobile web application at each phase of a rollout
- Immediacy to kill problematic features without manual intervention or code deploy
- Safe migration of backend systems without impacting user experience
“We’re thrilled to see the results GoodRx has produced with Split and excited that we have equipped them with the competitive edge they needed to create a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for their users,” said Adil Aijaz, CEO and co-founder at Split.
For more information, download the GoodRx case study here: https://www.split.io/customers/goodrx/
To sign up for Split, visit http://www.split.io/ or contact [email protected].
About Split
Split is the leading platform for feature experimentation, empowering businesses of all sizes to make smarter product decisions. Companies like Salesforce, Vevo and Twilio, rely on Split to securely release new features, target them to customers, and measure the impact of features on their customer experience metrics. Founded in 2015, Split’s team comes from some of the most innovative enterprises in Silicon Valley, including Google, LinkedIn, Salesforce and Databricks. Split is based in Redwood City, California and backed by Accel Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners. To learn more about Split, contact [email protected], or start a 14-day free trial at www.split.io/signup.
