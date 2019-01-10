Nintendo Download: Classic Mushroom Kingdom Adventures

|By Business Wire
|
January 10, 2019 09:04 AM EST
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
Join Mario, Luigi and pals for single-player or multiplayer* fun anytime, anywhere with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Join Mario, Luigi and pals for single-player or multiplayer* fun anytime, anywhere. Take on two family-friendly side-scrolling adventures with up to three friends* as you try to save the Mushroom Kingdom. The New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe game includes the New Super Mario Bros. U game and the faster, more challenging New Super Luigi U game – both of which include Nabbit and newly added Toadette, who can use the new Super Crown to transform herself into Peachette, as playable characters.
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the fan-favorite Tales of Vesperia game with the Definitive Edition. A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on ancient technology and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all. Dive into the definitive version of this game with updated HD graphics, new music tracks, exciting mini-games, bosses and a collection of unreleased costume DLC. The Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition game is available Jan. 11.
- Double Cross – Double Cross is an exciting action-adventure game that has players take on the role of Zahra, an agent of R.I.F.T. (Regulators of Interdimensional Frontiers and Technology) whose job it is to maintain peace and order between all dimensions. A recent attack on R.I.F.T. headquarters thrusts players into a thrilling new case during which they must use their R.I.F.T.-developed gear to sling, swing, fight and investigate across distinct dimensions.
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey – Laugh your way through a hilarious story told from three perspectives. Search the Mushroom Kingdom for a cure as Bowser, explore his innards as the Mario Bros. and discover the untold story of Bowser Jr.’s Journey. Overcome Fawful’s fury, action-packed battles, puzzling tasks and giant bosses in a classic action RPG – stuffed with new content!
Nintendo eShop sales:
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Activities:
- Mushroom Kingdom Wallpaper – To celebrate the launch of the exciting games New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey, My Nintendo is offering three different wallpapers. Redeem your My Nintendo points** to plaster your computer or smart phone with Mushroom Kingdom heroes. Also, don’t forget to take the quiz on the Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey official site to earn My Nintendo Platinum Points**! For more info, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news.
- Animal Crossing 2019 Calendar – Before you shake that tree, download and print a 2019 calendar inspired by the Animal Crossing series! Redeem your My Nintendo points** and celebrate the birthdays of your favorite Animal Crossing characters.
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant Limited-Time Offer – Purchase and register your Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game by Jan. 31 for a download code to play as Piranha Plant when it releases. Get all the details at https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/#piranha-plant.
Also new this week:
- A Ch’ti Bundle (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- ACA NEOGEO RAGNAGARD (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- ANIMUS (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- BQM -BlockQuest Maker- (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Brick Breaker (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Bury me, my Love (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Caveblazers (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Clock Simulator (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Combat Core (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Everything (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Forever Forest (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 14
- Gnomes Garden 2 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Grab Lab (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Hive Jump (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 11
- HoPiKo (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Inside My Radio (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Knock ’Em Down! Bowling (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Lightseekers (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Onimusha: Warlords (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 15
- Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Pang Adventures (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Planet RIX-13 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 16
- Retimed – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- SEGA AGES Out Run (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Snowboarding The Next Phase (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Stellar Interface (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 11
- Tetraminos (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
*Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.
** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.
