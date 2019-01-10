Zingbox Heads Into 2019 Following Banner Year

|By Business Wire
Zingbox, the provider of the most widely deployed Internet of Things (IoT) analytics platform in healthcare and a leader in enterprise IoT analytics, today announced the close of a banner year with new customers, partnerships, industry recognition and proprietary research.
“2018 will be a tough year to top, but we’ve got even more exciting things planned for this coming year,” said Xu Zou, CEO at Zingbox. “We’ll continue to help the healthcare industry secure and optimize their Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). We will expand our global footprint, reaching new markets and new industries, as well as grow our partnership program.”
In 2018, more healthcare delivery organizations than ever before relied on the Zingbox healthcare IoT analytics platform to secure and optimize their connected medical devices to ensure patient safety and operations security. Large international industrial organizations have also selected Zingbox to secure and manage their industrial IoT equipment and systems.
Zingbox formed several strategic partnerships that demonstrate the company’s leadership role in the healthcare industry, including:
- IoT Orchestration with Cisco Systems ISE and Zingbox IoT Guardian
- The Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program
- The VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program
- A partnership with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence on a medical device security project
- A partnership with First Health Advisory Solutions on a comprehensive security and operations solution for connected healthcare assets
- A partnership with the nonprofit Medical Device Innovation Safety and Security Consortium (MDISS) to advance best practices for the acquisition and sharing of cyber risk data for medical devices
In addition, Zingbox earned significant industry recognition this past year:
- Zingbox and its CTO and co-founder Dr. May Wang won six awards in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, including a Gold in the category of Most Innovative Company of the Year. She also won three Tech Trailblazer awards.
- Zingbox was recognized as a Gold Winner of the 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for IoT Security.
- The company was identified as one of the 16 most innovative and disruptive cybersecurity technologies in the 10th annual SINET award competition.
The company also conducted and released important research:
- First-ever Connected Medical Device Threat Report based on a year-long study across 50 hospitals, revealing device and security details not previously available
- Uncovering vulnerabilities enabling hackers to hack and compromise connected medical devices, such as an IV pump
- Latest trends in cyberattacks targeting connected medical IoT devices via error messages
- The vulnerabilities in telepresence robots that can be leveraged by hackers to access sensitive data
- Stealing automobile drivers’ information by targeting vulnerabilities in autos
Zingbox’s flagship product IoT Guardian uses machine learning for asset discovery, risk assessment, baselining the normal behavior of devices, and discovery of threats. This intuitive, intelligent solution builds deep knowledge of each individual device’s normal behavior, enabling it to automatically detect, identify and classify abnormal behavior for connected devices.
About Zingbox
Zingbox is the provider of the most widely deployed healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) analytics platform. Recently named a "Cool Vendor in IoT Security" by Gartner and recipient of the Gold Stevie Award for Most Innovative Company, Zingbox helps hospitals realize the full potential of their IoT medical devices, delivering a new standard for uninterrupted quality care through device inventory, management, security and optimization for the entire IoT environment. The company’s device-specific AI-powered machine learning platform uses the first real-time deep behavioral learning technology for connected medical devices. For more information, please visit http://www.zingbox.com.
