Bloomberg geht mit Apstra neue Wege bei der Netzwerkinfrastruktur

January 10, 2019 09:06 AM EST
Bei der Konzeption der neuen Sendeanlage in der Europazentrale des Unternehmens in London hat Bloomberg Television gemeinsam mit Apstra neue Technologien erfolgreich eingesetzt, um die Netzwerkstruktur für die Medienproduktionssysteme effektiv zu kontrollieren und zu verwalten.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005389/de/
Die Netzwerkinfrastruktur erfordert eine hohe Leistungsfähigkeit und Verfügbarkeit, die mit der Produktion von acht Stunden Live-Fernsehen und vier Stunden Live-Radio-Programm im Gebäude pro Tag verbunden ist. Sie verbindet das zentrale Studio des Gebäudes, drei weitere Sendeplätze rund um das Gebäude, zwei Aufnahmestudios, ein Fotostudio und drei Kontrollräume sowie die gesamte Produktionstechnik von BTV. Das IP-Datennetzwerk umfasst 90+ Netzwerkknoten, mehr als 400 40GbE Netzwerk-Verbindungen, 4.000+ Netzwerk-Ports und 2.000+ Live-Netzwerk-Endpunkte, die sich an einer Kombination aus 10GbE, 40GbE und 100GbE verbinden. Hinzu kommt ein 14 PB-Videospeichersystem.
Angesichts der Größe des neuen Gebäudes des Unternehmens in London und der Anforderung an das IT-Infrastruktur-Team, ein Multi-Vendor-Produktionsnetzwerk zu betreiben, stand die Vereinfachung des Managements dieses Netzwerks im Mittelpunkt, indem Technologielösung zum Einsatz kamen, die normalerweise nur in Rechenzentren zu finden sind. Apstra unterstützt das Team von Bloomberg dabei, die Leistung des Medienproduktionsnetzwerks durch Automatisierung kontinuierlich zu validieren und bot die digitale Unterstützung seiner Ingenieure für die Überwachung, Vorhersage und Vermeidung von Störungen in Echtzeit.
"Das System von Apstra gibt uns einen einheitlichen Überblick über das gesamte Netzwerk der Medienproduktion - unabhängig von unseren Geräten, Switches, Betriebssystemen oder Anbietern", sagt Tony Lott, Global Head of Capital Projects für das IT-Infrastruktur-Team von Bloomberg. "Es hat uns ermöglicht, die operative Effizienz zu erreichen, die für das Management und die Aufrechterhaltung der komplexen Netzwerkinfrastruktur in unserer hochmodernen Medienproduktionsstätte erforderlich ist."
Mit Hilfe der Apstra-Sondenbibliothek konnten die Netzwerkingenieure von Bloomberg schnell spezifische Tests mit verschiedenen Diensten durchführen, die über das BTV Media Production Network laufen. Dies hat die betriebliche Effizienz des Teams verbessert, es ihnen erleichtert, Fragen zur Netzwerkqualität und -leistung zu beantworten, und es ihnen ermöglicht, vorbeugende Maßnahmen zu ergreifen, lange bevor sie für die Nutzer des Netzwerks - die Produktionsmitarbeiter von Bloomberg Television - sichtbar werden.
Bloomberg Television ist das globale Geschäfts- und Finanz-Fernsehnetzwerk von Bloomberg Media, das in mehr als 437 Millionen Haushalten weltweit verfügbar ist. Bloomberg Television wird auch an das Bloomberg Terminal geliefert, das die Finanzelite der Welt mit den notwendigen Echtzeitdaten, Nachrichten und Analysen versorgt. Das Netzwerk sendet live auf den digitalen und mobilen Liegenschaften von Bloomberg, ebenso wie Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV und Roku.
Business Transformation treibt das Aufgabenspektrum für die Transformation der Rechenzentrumsinfrastruktur voran. IT-Führungskräfte benötigen eine Cloud-Fähigkeit des Betriebs, erhöhte Zuverlässigkeit und reduzierte Kosten, während IT-Kunden eine cloud-ähnliche Erfahrung, vereinfachte Abläufe und geringere DevOps-Kosten verlangen. Apstra Intent-Based Data Center Automation erfüllt diese Anforderungen und ermöglicht es Unternehmen, ein Rechenzentrum zu bauen, das die Zuverlässigkeit und Verfügbarkeit von Anwendungen erhöht, indem es Implementierungen und Abläufe automatisiert und vereinfacht und die OpEx- und CapEx-Kosten reduziert.
Über Bloomberg
Bloomberg, der weltweit führende Anbieter von Wirtschafts- und Finanzinformationen, verschafft einflussreichen Entscheidern einen entscheidenden Vorteil, indem er sie mit einem dynamischen Netzwerk von Informationen, Personen und Ideen verbindet. Die Stärke des Unternehmens - die schnelle und präzise Bereitstellung von Daten, Nachrichten und Analysen durch innovative Technologien - ist das Herzstück des Bloomberg Terminals. Die Unternehmenslösungen von Bloomberg basieren auf der Kernkompetenz des Unternehmens: der Nutzung von Technologien, die es Kunden ermöglichen, auf Daten und Informationen unternehmensübergreifend effizienter und effektiver zuzugreifen, zu integrieren, zu verteilen und zu verwalten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.bloomberg.com/company oder fordern Sie eine Demo an.
Über Apstra
Apstra® Intent-Based Data Center Automation erhöht die Verfügbarkeit und Zuverlässigkeit von Anwendungen, vereinfacht die Bereitstellung und den Betrieb und senkt die Kosten für Unternehmen, Cloud Service Provider und Telco-Rechenzentren drastisch. Apstra unterstützt Intent-Based Data Center durch sein bahnbrechendes Intent-Based Networking, seine verteilte Systemarchitektur und sein herstellerunabhängiges Overlay. Apstra hat seinen Hauptsitz in Menlo Park, Kalifornien und ist ein Gartner Cool Vendor und Best of VMworld Gewinner. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie: www.apstra.com oder folgen Sie uns auf Twitter @ApstraInc.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005389/de/
