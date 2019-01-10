BOE And Rohinni Forming Joint Venture To Bring Promise Of MicroLED To LCD Displays

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019 09:07 AM EST
BEIJING, China, and COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With distinctive, high-performance displays in high demand and a requirement for competitive consumer electronics or industrial products, BOE and Rohinni will be forming a joint venture to produce ultra-thin micro LED lighting solutions for display backlights. Together, BOE and Rohinni will usher in a new era of displays with unprecedented speed, accuracy and yields compared with existing manufacturing processes.
The BOE-controlled joint venture will combine BOE's renowned next generation LCD design and display capabilities as well as its leading worldwide recognized manufacturing expertise with Rohinni's proprietary high-speed MicroLED placement technology. This joint venture will bring Rohinni's market-ready technology which is three to five times quicker than traditional pick-and-place processes, capable of placing 50 die-per-second (dps) with 10 micron accuracy at 99.999% die yields to consumer products. Rohinni's patented processes enable manufacturers to place micro LEDs onto a substrates with the speed and accuracy needed to support high-volume production. Combining these levels of speed, precision and yield makes it the first economically viable process technology to fully capitalize on the promise of Mini- and MicroLEDs.
The joint venture will be based in China and initially focus on larger size consumer electronics products (with above 32" diagonal displays) and all display sizes in industrial, automotive and other markets. Rohinni's manufacturing technologies and resulting thin-film micro and mini LED based products can be utilized for almost any application, which creates new possibilities for design and product differentiation. TVs and screens of any size can become a factor brighter with better contrast, lights can be as thin as a thread, and products can have new dynamic lighting never seen before. Lighting designs can now be paper thin, more uniform, more dynamic, brighter, and more power efficient than ever before. The BOE controlled joint venture will be able to bring micro and mini LED-based products to market more quickly and cost-effectively and is poised to replace OLED.
"The way we use light in consumer electronics is about to take a huge leap as a result of achieving this milestone joint venture. It is going to change the way products look and perform throughout the world," said Rohinni CEO Matthew Gerber. "We're very excited to hand the reins to the designers and see the waves of new consumer-facing products that can and will be created. BOE's extensive knowledge and experience in LCD markets and applications will make this JV a fruitful and exciting partnership."
"BOE is committed to working with partners to achieve win-win results and provide customers with more valuable products and services," said BOE DAS BG CTO Dong Xue. "The exclusively in-depth cooperation with Rohinni is a new breakthrough in the LCD display field. It will bring brighter, lighter and more efficient LCD backlight solutions to global customers by using both companys' expertise."
ABOUT ROHINNI
Rohinni LLC makes beautiful light available anywhere. The company's innovative, proprietary robotic process supersedes complex LED manufacture by placing mini and micro LEDs directly on virtually any substrate at unprecedented speeds, in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. Rohinni's disruptive technology lets designers create lighting that is brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than currently available packaged LED products. Moreover, by removing manufacturing limitations, Rohinni's process is ideally suited for end products ranging from consumer electronics to automotive lighting to outdoor signage – the applications are virtually limitless. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for its micro LED-based products, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. Investors include Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, founder and former CEO of Nest, and principal at Future Shape. For more information, visit http://www.rohinni.com/.
ABOUT BOE
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., founded in April 1993, is a global leader in semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. BOE's three core businesses are Interface Devices, Smart IoT Systems, Smart Medicine and Engineering Integration. Data from IHS Markit shows that BOE enjoys a world-leading global market share of TFT-LCD panels for mobile phone, tablet, notebook, monitor and TV. BOE also provides integrated total solutions in various industries such as new retail, transportation, finance, education, art, energy, healthcare, etc. BOE boasts a global marketing and R&D centers in 19 countries and regions, with its service networks covering the world's major areas such as Europe, America, Asia and Africa.
