United Airlines Unveils New United MileagePlus X App

|January 10, 2019 09:30 AM EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Airlines is introducing the relaunch of the United MileagePlus X app, which offers United MileagePlus® members a unique opportunity to earn award miles for everyday purchases. The app has been refreshed to integrate additional programs to make it even easier for members to accumulate miles. Additionally, the app features the launch of United Visa Rewards with offers from merchants like Sam's Club®, Wayfair®, and StubHubTM, offering UnitedSM Chase Visa Cardmembers even more ways to earn miles.
App enhancements
- MileagePlus DiningSM: The existing MileagePlus Dining program has been integrated into the MileagePlus X app. With seamless enrollment and showcasing nearby restaurants, members' ability to choose where to dine and earn miles is now in the palm of their hand.
- MileagePlus Shopping: The longstanding shopping program is now available through the MileagePlus X app, and offers members the ability to shop and earn miles on the go at more than 900 retailers.
- United Visa Rewards: This new program is powered by Visa Commerce Network, which allows enrolled individuals to receive valuable offers within MileagePlus X thanks to the power of the Visa payments network. United Visa Rewards is available exclusively to United Chase Visa Cardmembers in the U.S. who are now able to enroll their eligible card into the program via the app. From there, they can view active enhanced mileage earning offers from participating merchants. Once program participants make a qualifying purchase with a participating merchant, they will receive a near real-time reward notification within the app. As a special launch offer, from now until March 31, 2019, United Chase Visa Cardmembers can earn 1,000 bonus award miles by simply enrolling their eligible credit card for the first time into the program.1
"We are excited to launch the new MileagePlus X app, which allows MileagePlus members to earn and redeem award miles in real time for their everyday purchases at hundreds of merchants across the U.S, matching the increased benefits our UnitedSM Explorer Cardmembers received with the new credit card last summer," said Luc Bondar, president of MileagePlus Holdings and vice president of loyalty at United Airlines. "As mobile payments become more commonplace, it was a natural tie for United to update the features, enable members to make purchases and earn and use miles on the go."
"Visa and United have been working together for over 20 years," said Terry Angelos, SVP, loyalty & offers, Visa. "As digitally-savvy individuals continue to help shape the future of digital commerce, Visa continues to work with United and Chase to bring new ways to reward consumers for their loyalty. At the same time, participating merchants will benefit from Visa Commerce Network's ability to deliver custom solutions that will help increase their customer base and loyalty, ultimately helping them continue to grow their business."
Through the MileagePlus X app, members can purchase eGift Cards from hundreds of restaurants and retailers. One of the savviest ways to take advantage of this feature is to buy an eGift Card in the amount of the purchase price while at checkout at a participating merchant. In addition, primary United Chase Cardmembers earn a 25% bonus on miles earned from MileagePlus on eGift Card purchases made through the app. Customers can find eGift Cards from a variety of categories such as shopping, dining, transportation, lodging, music, and more.
About MileagePlus®
MileagePlus® is United's industry-leading loyalty program. With a wide network of partners through which members may earn and redeem miles. MileagePlus members earn award miles by flying United, United Express, Star Alliance airlines or other airline partners, and by purchasing products or services from partners around the globe. Members enjoy a host of options for using those award miles, including award travel, hotel stays, car rentals and merchandise. For the 15th consecutive year, Global Traveler voted United's MileagePlus® loyalty program the best overall frequent-flyer program in the world.
About United
United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,800 flights a day to 353 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 770 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 559 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
1 Available to first time enrollees only
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST