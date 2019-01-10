Japan Smart Home Market Forecast 2018-2025: Focus on Control and Connectivity, Comfort and Lighting, Home Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Energy Management & Security Markets

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019 09:30 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Japan Smart Home Market, Number, Household Penetration & Key Company Analysis - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart home market in Japan was estimated at over US$ 3 Billion in 2018 and is likely to almost fourfold by the year 2025
There is a growing demand in the Japanese market for safe and secure living environment, especially concerning safety functionalities and discrete monitoring for elderly people; also, since the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, Japan has been focused on building energy efficient smart homes and supportive devices.
The lack of standard operational protocols and electrical interfaces has previously impeded the growth of smart home market. The Ministry of Trade, Economy, and Industry, together with the JSCA (Japan Smart Community Alliance), designated the ECHONET Consortium's ECHONET Lite protocol as the country's recommended standard for HEMS equipment.
The growth of Smart home market is attributed to factors such as significantly growing IoT market, cost reduction measures enabled by home automation systems, large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios, and increasing importance of home monitoring from remote locations. With the increasing demand of smart home devices, security and privacy breach is also increasing. The issues pertaining to privacy and security breach are restraining the growth of the smart home market.
Report Highlights
- The Japanese smart home market is likely to almost fourfold by the year 2025 from its current level.
- The number of smart home in Japan is anticipated to reach nearly 9 Million by 2025.
- In Japan, household penetration for smart home applications is estimated at around 15% in 2018.
- In February 2012, Smart House Standardization Council recommended ECHONET Lite as the public and standard interface for HEMS in Japan.
- Japan Smart Home Market - By Application Areas
- Smart Appliances captured maximum share of the Japan smart home market in 2018.
- Home Entertainment is the second largest application segment of the Japan smart home market, being followed by Security segment.
- The revenue in the Japan Smart Home Energy Management segment is expected to surpass US$ 1 Billion by 2024.
- Control and Connectivity is the fourth largest application of the Japan smart home market.
- Comfort and Lighting segment captured least share of the Smart Home market in 2018.
- Japan Smart Home Active Households - By Application Areas
- Control and Connectivity segment captures highest share of the Japan Smart Home active households in 2018, being followed by Home Entertainment segment.
- Comfort and Lighting segment accounted for over 18% share of the Smart Home active households in 2018.
- Security application captured least share of the Smart Home active households in 2018.
- In Japan, the household penetration for Energy Management application is at around 4% in 2018.
- Assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Japan Smart Home Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Japan Smart Home Market Analysis to 2025
2.1 Japan Smart Home Market and Forecast
2.2 Japan Smart Home Number and Forecast
2.3 Japan Smart Home - Household Penetration and Forecast
3. Japan Smart Home Market Share Analysis to 2025
3.1 Japan Smart Home Market Share - By Application Areas
3.2 Japan Smart Home Active Households Share - By Application Areas
4. Japan Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration - By Application Areas
4.1 Japan Smart Home - Control and Connectivity Market & Number of Active Households Analysis to 2025
4.1.1 Japan Smart Home - Control and Connectivity Market & Forecast
4.1.2 Japan Smart Home - Control and Connectivity Application Household Penetration & Forecast
4.1.3 Japan Smart Home - Number of Active Households in Control and Connectivity Segment & Forecast
4.2 Japan Smart Home - Comfort and Lighting Market & Number of Active Households Analysis to 2025
4.3 Japan Smart Home - Home Entertainment Market & Number of Active Households Analysis to 2025
4.4 Japan Smart Home - Smart Appliances Market & Number of Active Households Analysis to 2025
4.5 Japan Smart Home - Energy Management Market & Number of Active Households Analysis to 2025
4.6 Japan Smart Home - Security Market & Number of Active Households Analysis to 2025
5. Japan Smart Home Standardization Policy
6. Japan Smart Home - Key Company Profiles
6.1 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.1 Company Overview
6.1.2 Smart Home Products
6.1.3 Recent Initiatives & Strategy in Smart Homes
6.2 Sony Corporation
6.3 iTSCOM
6.4 Secual Inc
6.5 Connected Design Inc
7. Japan Smart Home - Driving Factors
7.1 Policies & Initiatives Driving Smart Homes
7.2 Key Measures Promoting the Spread of Smart Houses
7.3 IoT Drives Smart Home Market
7.4 Cost Savings Due to The Adoption of Energy Conservation Systems
7.5 Urbanization, Increasing Awareness & Concern for Monitoring Elderly People
7.6 Development of Connected Innovative Products
8. Japan Smart Home - Challenges
8.1 Security and Privacy Breach Concern
8.2 Cyber Security Concerns
