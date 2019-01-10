Wellesley Information Services (WIS) Announces Second Talent Acquisition Event on Jan. 18, 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 09:50 AM EST
DEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Information Services (WIS), a leading market research and intelligence firm specializing in enterprise software technologies, including the largest independent membership site of global SAP users, SAPinsider (www.SAPinsiderOnline.com), announced today that it is continuing its efforts to hire top talent for its research, sales, and finance roles.
The company is hosting a second invitation-only talent acquisition event for prospective candidates on Friday, January 18, 2019, from 2-5 PM US, EST at its global headquarters located at 20 Carematrix Drive in Dedham, MA 02026. Attendees will receive key insights to WIS from President and CEO, Jamie Bedard, participate in speed networking, and meet with members of the WIS team.
"WIS is growing and looking to bring aboard top talent in research, sales, and finance. We are looking for people who are passionate and want to be the best at what they do. If you want to be challenged, but have fun doing it, and if you want to be in an environment where we celebrate our accomplishments and relentlessly look for opportunities to improve, then WIS is the place for you," said Mr. Bedard.
"We want to operate the largest and most active global community of technology users in the world. Additionally, we want to deliver research-based insights from our community to help them make better business and technology-based decisions. We are well on our way. The WIS global SAPinsider community is 300,000+ members and we have ambitious plans for growth. It is an exciting time to join our organization," Bedard continued.
Prospective candidates interested in learning more about WIS and attending the talent acquisition event are encouraged to reach out to Jamie Bedard directly at [email protected] to discuss the event in detail.
About WIS:
Wellesley Information Services has a 20-year history of delivering top-quality content that helps individuals and teams strengthen their skills and make the right decisions for their organizations. WIS specializes in SAP users and SAP solutions serving a global audience, offering a diverse set of resources including live SAPinsider events, focused research, lead generation, marketing intelligence, user memberships, display advertising, publications, webinars, and a full portfolio of digital marketing services.
WIS is owned by JAZ'D! Advisors Investment Corporation. SAP is a registered trademark of SAP SE in Germany and several other countries. Wellesley Information Services is not affiliated with SAP SE or any of the SAP SE group of companies.
About JAZ'D! Advisors Investment Corporation:
JAZ'D! Advisors Investment Corporation, led by industry veteran Jamie Bedard, recently acquired 100% of WIS with a significant investment earmarked to spur long-term growth and innovation. JAZ'D! is a strategic investment and operating company with significant funding from a portfolio of leading technology and investor industry veteran members. JAZ'D! acquires leading companies focused on the technology user community, research, content, and digital marketing services spaces. JAZ'D! takes an ownership position in select companies with the goal of operationally integrating and innovating the companies into a comprehensive marketing and membership platform addressing the go-to-market needs of global technology organizations.
Media Contact:
Sean Edwards
Executive Vice President, Marketing
WIS
1-781-751-8604
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellesley-information-services-wis-announces-second-talent-acquisition-event-on-jan-18-2019-300776279.html
SOURCE Wellesley Information Services (WIS)
