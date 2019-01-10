AirFuel Alliance Members Showcase Next-Generation Wireless Power Product Innovations at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES – As more consumers and businesses are introduced to the benefits of wireless power this year, more of them will also experience the limitations created by first-generation inductive technology. AirFuel Alliance, the authority on next-generation wireless power technology and standards (Wireless Power 2.0), and its members are removing those limitations with solutions built on magnetic resonance and RF technologies. AirFuel is not only solving problems like charging-at-a-distance, but also working to deliver the best overall end-user experience possible – across a wide variety of markets including industrial, telecoms/5G, robotics, consumer electronics, healthcare, wearables and gaming to name a few.
At CES 2019 – and everyday – AirFuel Alliance members are launching and demonstrating Wireless Power 2.0 products that provide real-world benefits and show a clear evolution path from first to next-generation technology.
AirFuel In Action @ CES 2019
- Energous Corporation, the developer of WattUp (AirFuel-based RF technology), is demonstrating a variety of Wireless 2.0, pre-production products. In the CES Demo Suites at The Venetian Hotel, visitors can check out personal sound amplification product (PSAP) devices from Delight, smart glasses from Vuzix, wearable devices from The Gokhale Method, production-ready wireless power transmitters, and many more.
- EPC is powering your home and office with multiple wirelessly powered surfaces like desktops, nightstands or conference tables. Their GaN-based AirFuel Resonant reference designs deliver charging at a distance and enable multi-device charging – providing enough power to simultaneously charge a laptop computer, lamp, and alarm clock, a cell phone and charging a wearable – all without running a single power cord to any of the devices. Visit them at Suite #28140 at The Venetian Hotel.
- Humavox is introducing a wireless charging ecosystem for smartphones and other consumer electronic devices, such as wireless headphones, power tools, drones, and IoT connected devices to provide a truly seamless charging solution. Humavox is showcasing its innovative technology at LVCC, South Hall 4, Booth #36035, and presenting a variety of wireless charging scenarios by turning everyday storage items into smart wireless chargers so users can stay connected around the clock.
- jjPlus is partnering with MaxLinear and Zinwell to launch a breakthrough AirFuel Resonant-based 65W solution that enables wireless power and broadband data transfer (5G) through glass windows or walls. Wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) can offer a 4G/LTE or 5G millimeter wave wireless broadband service with gigabit speeds and deliver it without any wires to an indoor Wi-Fi router, eliminating the need for drilling holes and costly professional installations. With this new technology, consumers can easily connect an outdoor unit (ODU) with an indoor unit (IDU) to enjoy gigabit wireless speeds over their existing Wi-Fi home network. MaxLinear is demonstrating the ZRA-003 during CES 2019 at the Venetian Hotel.
- Misty Robotics is leveraging AirFuel Resonant wireless power for Misty II, the company's robot platform for developers. Misty is in action at the Venetian. To visit her contact [email protected].
- NewVastek is showcasing market-ready AirFuel Resonance Reference designs for wireless power Transmitters and receivers up to 65W. Products featuring these reference designs include outdoor cameras, 5G CPEs, wire-free office and home/work spaces. Visit NewVastek in Suite 31015 at the Bellagio.
- PowerSphyr is debuting the SkyCurrent III Dual Mode charging station which features AirFuel-certified technology alongside Qi technology. This gives users the ability to charge first generation (inductive) and next-generation (resonant) devices, together, on a single charging surface. The charging station provides 'drop & go' flexibility so you can place your phones anywhere on the pad and be assured that it will charge quickly, anytime and every time. This is an essential first step in the inevitable evolution from first generation to second generation wireless power. Visit them at Booth #2107 Westgate.
AirFuel Members, Events & Resources
AirFuel is also adding new events and resource materials to help companies looking to embrace Wireless 2.0.
- Start-Up Membership Tier – AirFuel designed this tier to bring new, up-and-coming businesses into the Alliance and broaden the ecosystem by working across new markets to help drive innovation for AirFuel Resonant and RF technologies. Some of the newest members include: MVictory Technology Co.; WRLDS Creations AB; Auguris GmBH; Kingdo Cloud Information Pte Ltd.; Shenzhen Renfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
- AirFuel 2nd Annual Developers Forum – this special event is open to members and non-members and designed to educate and inspire companies working with wireless power. Wireless power experts from around the world will share industry knowledge through working sessions, demos, panels and presentations in Shenzhen, China, March 12-13, 2019. Registration is open now.
- AirFuel Blog Series – AirFuel board members have created a series of blog posts focused on changes needed within the wireless power industry to deliver a better end-user experience. Check them out here.
- AirFuel Technology Spotlight – the Alliance partnered with IDC to create "The Future of Wireless Power and AirFuel Next-Generation Technologies", a research paper that examines key markets, the pros & cons of different technologies, the importance of standards, and the role of AirFuel and its members in driving the industry – available free-of-charge here.
"Our industry is at an important inflection point: first-generation inductive technology has been introducing consumers and businesses to wireless power, but Wireless Power 2.0 technologies are going to deliver on its full promise," said Sanjay Gupta, President, AirFuel Alliance. "Resonant and RF will help remove limitations – like charging at a distance – and ensure that wireless power can work in a variety of environments, for a variety of use cases. Our goal at AirFuel is to make sure manufacturers, engineers and designers are aware of these benefits and to make it easy to build these technologies into their products, such as those on display at CES this week."
About AirFuel Alliance
AirFuel Alliance is an association dedicated to building a global wireless charging ecosystem based on best-in-industry next generation wireless charging technologies, such as Resonant and RF. AirFuel Alliance's mission is to bring a diverse base of interoperable products to the global market to help deliver the best wireless charging experience for consumers.
The organization membership is made up of leading technology and consumer electronics companies, including board of directors companies Dell, Duracell, Energous, EPC, ONSemiconductor, PowerSphyr, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, and WiTricity.
Media Contact:
Sharen Santoski
AirFuel Alliance
617-755-6357
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airfuel-alliance-members-showcase-next-generation-wireless-power-product-innovations-at-ces-2019-300776226.html
SOURCE AirFuel Alliance
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST