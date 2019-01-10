Critical Alert Systems Achieves Certified Integration with Spectralink Versity Smartphone

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019
DENVER, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectralink, a leader in enterprise mobile solutions, and Critical Alert Systems (CAS), a leading provider of patient communication solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems, today announce the certification of Critical Alert's portfolio of software and hardware products, including CommonPath, for the Versity enterprise smartphone. Seamless, workflow-driven communications powered by this joint solution ensure rapid response and care team collaboration, while empowering caregivers to deliver more personalized, focused care for their patients throughout the day.
"In order to compete amid the growing array of challenges and complexities that define today's healthcare environments, hospitals and other healthcare providers are seeking mobile solutions that can empower their staff with better information to elevate patient care while enhancing their efficiency and productivity," said Bill Foster, director Healthcare Business Development for Spectralink. "Spectralink and Critical Alert address these needs with smarter tools that enable more immediate information exchange among caregivers and better communication between patients and their clinicians, even while away from the bedside."
With the certification of Critical Alert's software and hardware portfolio for the Versity smartphone, healthcare providers can:
- Easily and securely access and update patient information at the point of care
- Readily and reliably communicate with care team members to improve care coordination, reduce errors and minimize inefficiencies that limit time with patients
- Be more informed and prepared to triage and respond to patient needs, monitoring alarms, clinical system alerts and other issues throughout the day
Two leading-edge technologies, one exceptional solution
Purpose built for the rigors and requirements of today's healthcare workflows and working environments, the Versity smartphone delivers enterprise-grade performance, superior voice quality and proven reliability in a durable, slim, lightweight design that is easy to carry and use.
Critical Alert's software and its native integration augment these capabilities with ready access to real-time data that helps clinicians enhance patient care, improve clinical collaboration and drive better outcomes. Deployed through Versity's open Android platform, Critical Alert streamlines communications between patient and staff, reducing unnecessary clinical interruptions, while providing robust and flexible workflow capabilities.
"We are extremely excited about this next level of partnership," explains Kerry Fitzgerald, Director of Channel Sales & Services. "The Spectralink Versity platform is testing the boundaries of today's enterprise devices, and the certification of our solution on it will give our customers access to the data and teams they need—reliably and securely—while providing room for new services and capabilities that can lead to new levels of success in the future."
Partnering for success: Spectralink AIMS partner program
The successful partnership and joint solution offering of Spectralink and Critical Alert is just one of many successes made possible through Spectralink's Application Integration and Management Solutions (AIMS). Established in 2014, the AIMS program provides a collaborative environment for partners and Spectralink to work together to integrate and enrich solutions for enterprise customers in key industries such as healthcare.
"Spectralink is proud to support a vast ecosystem of application partners in the healthcare industry through our AIMS partnership program," said Andrew Duncan, VP of Product Management and Technology Solutions at Spectralink. "By working collaboratively with partners like Critical Alert, we're able to enrich and extend the capabilities of our devices to help healthcare organizations enhance patient care, improve workflow efficiency and fuel workforce productivity."
To learn more about this joint solution, visit us at HIMSS19 | Spectralink Booth# 1878 and Critical Alert Booth# 5243.
To learn more about the Spectralink AIMS partner program, visit www.spectralink.com.
About Critical Alert Systems
Critical Alert Systems offers the most advanced, easy-to-use, reliable and secure Patient Communications and Nurse Call solutions on the market. The company's portfolio of software, hardware products and integrated partner offerings help hospitals drive down costs while improving their quality of care. Our focus on clinical productivity, innovative use of technology and patient safety leads to quieter, more efficient units, improved outcomes for patients and better utilization of nursing resources. For more information, visit: www.nursecall.com. Follow Critical Alert on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Spectralink
Spectralink leads the enterprise mobility market with industry's most deployed mobility solution portfolio optimized for mission-critical healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality applications. As the enterprises transition to mobile workflows, Spectralink is at the forefront of the industry transformation through its innovative end-to-end mobility portfolio. Designed for challenging RF environments, our mobile solutions enable enterprises to streamline their workflows and deliver a positive customer experience. To protect our customers' investments in UC platforms, we offer the best interoperability in the industry with the leading call control platforms. Since 1990, Spectralink has deployed millions of mobile devices worldwide – providing enterprises with the industry's most reliable, high quality and secure mobility solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.spectralink.com/.
