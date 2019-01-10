Build a Foundation for Plentiful Potatoes

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter how healthy the plants look in a potato field, the power is in the ground and the proof is in the digging. That's why potato growers list root protection as a top priority.
"The top of the plant doesn't make you any money. It's all beneath the soil," said Drew Nielsen, Bayer customer business advisor. "Roots are important. You have to have a strong base before you can even create a crop."
Creating a strong base starts with reducing pressure from nematodes. U.S. Department of Agriculture research shows nematodes can cause as much as a 90-percent reduction in potato yield.
In Washington State, Michael Hubbard of Hubbard Ag Science, sees the damage and yield impact of nematodes, primarily Meloidogyne chitwoodi, or root-knot nematode, and the lesion nematode. Lesion nematode has been at the forefront of recent research because it plays a role in early dying complex.
"Basically, it's a component of yield. You can see some reduction in root mass with root-lesion nematodes, but mostly we see a yield component when we have high levels of root-lesion nematode," Hubbard said.
With the 2019 crop, growers have more options than ever before for protecting those roots. Managing nematodes—the most economically damaging below-ground pest, both at-plant and in-season—is essential to maximizing water and nutrient uptake and minimizing risk of disease. Growers who manage nematodes also suppress pressure from opportunistic diseases that otherwise would move in through nematode-wounded roots.
Jeremy Shuler, sales manager for Wilbur-Ellis at two Washington State locations, started recommending Velum® Prime to his customers in 2018. Velum Prime, a nematicide/fungicide, provides wide-spectrum nematode suppression and helps manage key diseases, including early blight, white mold and Verticillium wilt, another component of early dying complex.
"We did a lot of trials with Velum Prime in 2017. And at the end of the season, we saw a yield bump on the half that was treated with Velum Prime," Shuler said.
In Idaho, many growers are applying Velum Prime and then coming back with Movento® HL. V+M Solution is a nematode management program that combines the wide-spectrum nematicidal activity of Velum Prime with the sustained in-season nematode protection of Movento to guard against nematodes.
The V+M Solution has worked well for Kamren Koompin, a grower in American Falls, Idaho.
"The Velum Prime fits in really nicely, especially going after root lesion nematode and the connection it has to Verticillium wilt, which can show up as early dying complex later in the year on certain varieties," Koompin said.
Movento, a foliar insecticide and nematicide, employs two-way systemic action to suppress nematodes and control sucking pests, including psyllids and aphids. Movento moves from leaf to root to protect the entire plant, providing a high level of residual efficacy that extends into new plant growth.
"Movento fits in really nicely with our integrated pest management program and helps control psyllids and aphids. Zebra chip [disease] showed up several years ago in Idaho and so psyllids have been on kind of the front of everybody's watch list," Koompin said. "And, having that added nematode effect—benefit—along with the Velum Prime on those fields really helps with late-season plant health."
For additional information on promoting root health to get maximum yield and optimum quality from your potato crop, talk to your Bayer representative
Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses. For questions concerning the availability and use of products, contact a local Bayer representative, or visit Crop Science, a division of Bayer, online at www.cropscience.bayer.us.
Visit the Bayer Connect - Social Hub for social media, recent news, blog posts, videos and more from Crop Science, a division of Bayer.
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.
Contact:
Bayer Media Hotline, 1-862-404-5118, or
Carolyn Nagle
Bayer U.S.
Tel: (862) 404-5955
Email: [email protected]
Pam Caraway
Rhea + Kaiser
Tel: 850-758-8700
Email: [email protected]connect.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
©2019 Bayer Group. Always read and follow label instructions. Bayer, the Bayer Cross, Movento and Velum are registered trademarks of Bayer Group. Not all products are registered in all states. For additional product information, call toll-free 1-866-99-BAYER (1-866-992-2937) or visit our website at www.CropScience.Bayer.us. Bayer CropScience LP, 800 North Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63167.

SOURCE Bayer
