Snap+Style Business and Mi9 Retail Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

|January 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
MIAMI and NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap+Style Business (SSB), a technology platform for brands to personalize shopping experiences, and Mi9 Retail, the leading provider of enterprise retail solutions, announced today that they have entered into a strategic OEM partnership. The two companies will go to market with a combined solution that features key capabilities of the Snap+Style Business platform integrated into the Mi9 Retail unified commerce suite. This first-of-its-kind solution for customer engagement and point-of-purchase execution will drive incremental customer sales and allow retailers to deliver personalized, likely-to-convert product suggestions to prospective customers, directly from their websites.
"Customer engagement excellence is a hallmark of the world's most successful retailers, but today's customers expect their digital and in-store experiences to be seamless and complementary," said Mi9 Retail CEO, Neil Moses. "By combining the SSB platform with the Mi9 point-of-purchase suite, we have created a unique platform that can deliver immediate value to retailers that value high customer engagement."
Snap+Style Business works with some of the most digitally innovative companies in retail, including Michael Kors, Guess, Shinola, ELOQUII, and Cosabella. These customers have realized substantial improvements across important industry metrics such as average order value (AOV), units per transaction (UPT), and conversion by using Snap+Style Business' software to engage their customers.
"Beyond sales, the Snap+Style Business platform also captures meaningful self-declared preferences from customer interactions. Those insights lead to deeper and more meaningful interactions with customers," said Snap+Style Business Chairman, Raul Fernandez.
"From curated digital discovery and personalized recommendations to seamless omnichannel e-commerce, the combination with Mi9 Retail brings a very powerful end-to-end solution for brands and their customers," said Anna Jensen, Co-Founder of Snap+Style Business.
Mi9 Retail and Snap+Style Business will be demonstrating their integrated solutions at this year's NRF Retail's Big Show, booth 4209. Visit Mi9 Retail on the web at https://mi9retail.com/nrf-2019-registration/ to book your meeting.
About Snap+Style Business
Snap+Style Business is a leading provider of enterprise software for retailers, sales associates, and brands. Snap+Style Business delivers easy-to-use customer engagement software that drives increases in AOV, UPT, and sales conversion. Leading retailers including Michael Kors, Guess, Shinola, ELOQUII, and Cosabella use Snap+Style Business' software today. Visit www.snapandstylebusiness.com to request a demo.
About Mi9 Retail
Mi9 Retail is the fastest growing provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands, and has recently been ranked number one vendor overall in the 2019 RIS Software LeaderBoard. Mi9 enables the world's leading retailers to automate and optimize their entire Plan-to-Sell™ process, from planning to executing, influencing, and selling merchandise in-store, online, and on any device. Our corporate retail systems facilitate better planning, master data management, allocation, and replenishment, and our customer engagement and point-of-purchase systems boost revenue across digital and brick-and-mortar channels. Our solutions are connected via a common analytics framework that serves as the foundation of the system and speeds time to insight with role-based dashboards, KPIs, and governed self-service data discovery. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers on their path to success, so they can maximize revenue and customer engagement while minimizing costs. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.
