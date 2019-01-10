Link Manufacturing Selects Mike Blacker and Michael Hof for New Sales & Marketing Roles

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Manufacturing, Ltd., the leader in specialty engineered suspensions, announced it has expanded its Sales & Marketing team with the addition of Mike Blacker as vice president of sales and marketing. Michael Hof, who previously held that role, has been promoted to vice president of business development.
Blacker will be responsible for providing leadership of the company's sales and marketing functions and developing and implementing strategies to increase sales of Link's specialty engineered cab, chassis and auxiliary suspensions, along with Link's specialty products and cargo management products. Blacker brings to Link more than two decades of sales and marketing leadership across a variety of industries and distribution channels. For the better part of the past decade, he served in sales and marketing executive roles at Blount International. Prior to that, he operated in leadership roles in the commercial vehicle industry, working for Daimler Trucks North America and Accuride Corporation.
After leading Link's sales and marketing team for the past four years, Michael Hof will now lead the company's business development efforts. An accomplished executive with extensive sales and business development experience with global organizations, Hof will focus his responsibilities on developing new relationships with OEMs that would benefit from Link's portfolio of niche suspension solutions, entering strategic new markets, and gaining insights to help Link's engineering team develop solutions to meet customers' ever-changing business demands.
"Michael and Mike are two highly skilled executives who will work seamlessly together," stated Jim Huls, president of Link Manufacturing. "Their extensive experience with key market segments and strategic insights will be invaluable in helping Link customers achieve their key business objectives."
About Link Manufacturing, Ltd
Link® develops and manufactures a variety of suspension systems specially engineered to address the unique needs of commercial vehicles and equipment. Link is driven to outperform as the worldwide leader in heavy duty truck cab air suspensions marketed under the brand name Cabmate®. US-based Link Manufacturing is an ITAF 16949: First Edition (Quality) and ISO 14001: 2015 (EMS) certified company whose primary products include cab, chassis and auxiliary suspensions. Canadian-based Link Suspensions of Canada is an ISO 9001 certified company whose primary products include heavy vocational and off highway chassis suspensions. Link also makes specialty products such as tire pressure equalization systems, ramps, and other products designed to enhance the productivity of commercial vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.linkmfg.com.
SOURCE Link Manufacturing
