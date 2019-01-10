Real Adds Top Talent to its Southern California and Georgia Growth Teams

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real, a technology-connection real estate brokerage, announced that Joe Wogoman and Scott Roma joined the organization as Regional Growth Leaders to accelerate agent growth and introduce Real's high-split, high-tech platform in their respective markets.
Joe Wogoman brings over two decades of real estate industry experience to Real's southern California market, having developed his own brokerage and served as a broker at a prominent local firm. After acquiring his real estate and broker license, Wogoman opened Coast Homes Real Estate in Carlsbad, California and generated over $90 million in sales in 10 years. Wogoman was then brought on as managing broker for the Carlsbad branch of a large southern California real estate firm, where he doubled the branch's production during his four and a half year tenure.
As Real's Regional Growth Leader for the southern California market, Wogoman will apply his expertise in brokerage, risk, transaction, and team management and real estate law to introducing Real to area agents
Scott Roma, who will serve as Regional Growth Leader in Georgia, is an Atlanta native who has worked in a variety of different real estate businesses and models over his 20 year career, including managing his own brokerage and serving as a property manager. During that time he developed strong relationships with hundreds of Georgia agents. His most recent role was as the assistant state broker of Georgia for eXp realty.
Roma's areas of expertise include recruiting talent, coaching and mentoring agents, contract and compliance review, and public relations and networking.
"In Joe and Scott we see individuals who can serve as leaders in helping us grow Real's operations," says Real founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. "Both men bring an unparalleled level of real estate industry knowledge and expertise in their respective markets and we are excited to partner with them to benefit agents across California and Georgia."
Wogoman and Roma both cited Real's agent-centric model and forward-thinking approach to real estate as factors in their decision to join the technology powered brokerage.
"There are many would-be real estate industry disruptors who want to use technology to remove the agent from the process," says Wogoman. "Real's model uses technology to enhance the agent experience and provide a better service to customers."
"Real offers something for every agent," adds Roma. "Whether you want to sell houses, get training, or have more work-life integration, Real provides the tools you need and that makes it different from a lot of the traditional brokerages in the Atlanta area."
In their roles as Regional Growth Managers, Wogoman and Roma will leverage their experience and relationships to build relationships with real estate agents in their respective states. Both believe local agents will find Real's high-commission splits, equity sharing program, and freedom and autonomy, attractive.
"Real's value proposition speaks for itself," says Wogoman. "My strategy will just be to expose that value proposition to as many agents as I can through as many channels as possible."
"This is a relationship-driven business and I plan on sitting down with agents and discussing how Real can help grow their business," says Roma. "Our long term focus is going to be not just bringing the agents over, but making sure we are doing the things we need to do to train them so they can grow and Real can grow in Georgia."
In 2019, both executives see their markets shifting from a seller's market to a more balanced market. In California, Wogoman believes technologies like artificial intelligence and social media will continue to play a larger role in how buyers conduct a home search and find an agent. He sees this shift being led by millennials, many of whom are entering their 30's and looking to buy their first home.
In Georgia, Roma anticipates an influx of inventory led by people who have recovered since the last economic downturn. He also sees more baby boomers selling their homes and looking to buy closer to the city.
For more on Wogoman and Roma visit Socal.joinreal.com/ and Georgia.JoinReal.com, respectively.
About Real
Real is the first tech-connected real estate brokerage that leverages mobile technology in place of costly brick and mortar to serve it's agents. By marrying a tech-connected business model with agent equity opportunities and revenue sharing, Real seeks to make agent's lives better. For more information, please visit http://www.joinreal.com.
SOURCE Real
