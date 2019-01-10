TPCAST Introduces 2nd Generation Wireless VR Solution - TPCAST Air for Enterprise Provides the Best Cost-Performance Multi-User Wireless Solution for Enterprise and LBE

|By PR Newswire
January 10, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPCAST, the leading provider of wireless solutions for Virtual Reality (VR), introduces TPCAST Air for Enterprise, a unique and creative wireless solution targeting multi-user industrial and enterprise VR applications, and Location Based Entertainment (LBE). TPCAST Air for Enterprise wirelessly displays PC VR content through Wi-Fi onto standalone VR headsets, like Oculus Go.
TPCAST Air for Enterprise is an integrated wireless VR solution for enterprise applications that support multiple users. The unique solution displays PC VR applications wirelessly on standalone VR headsets by utilizing regular Wi-Fi networks.
TPCAST Air for Enterprise provides the best user experience by preserving the highest quality video display at ultra-low latency. This newly introduced solution is based on TPCAST's real-time codec technology (RTCodec and RTCIP) implemented on off-the-shelf VR-ready PC and GPU cards. TPCAST Air for Enterprise is suitable for real estate, home decoration/interior design, education, and other industry applications. In the future, it will support the Oculus Quest. This solution can be used for multiple user scenarios where users are free to walk and interact with each other. LBE and VR arcades won't need backpack computers to achieve mobile VR, thus reducing capital and operational investment. VR distributors and service integrators will be able to integrate the TPCAST Air for Enterprise solution into their systems.
TPCAST Air solution has six benefits and advantages:
1) Reduce the enterprise CAPEX for VR equipment
TPCAST Air for Enterprise is a lower cost wireless solution as it does not require the high-end and high-cost PC VR headset and instead comes with a convenient standalone VR headset. On the other hand, it replaces the high cost and clumsy backpack computer solution.
2) Easy to set up, convenient, lightweight and simple to maintain
TPCAST Air for Enterprise reduces the installation complexity as it is based on a simple software installation process avoiding hardware installation and cable replacement. The solution also utilizes a simple standalone headset compared to the bulky backpack computer solution with low battery life.
3) Reduce the development cost of VR content.
TPCAST Air for Enterprise utilizes the same software infrastructure like Unreal and Unity, so developers do not need to migrate the existing PC VR solution to the standalone headset that utilizes low graphics hardware capabilities.
4) Leverage PC best-in-class graphics quality, more detailed and realistic
TPCAST Air for Enterprise combines the best of both worlds,
- high-performance PC that includes high-end CPUs and GPUs, with
- wireless, mobile, and convenient standalone VR headset
5) Simple PC VR content adaptation
TPCAST Air for Enterprise runs SteamVR and supports all SteamVR applications seamlessly.
6) Enterprise-level solution
TPCAST Air for Enterprise is provided with an enterprise VR management suite that enables system administrators to manage multi-user solution easily, optimize the wireless performance and more. The system went through rigorous QA and testing and is delivered as a stable and reliable solution.
Michael Liu, CEO of TPCAST, stated "TPCAST Air achieves our vision of TPCAST 2.0 – it provides wireless VR transmission in the short, medium and long-range distances. TPCAST Air for Enterprise combines the best of both worlds, which is the lightweight and low-cost standalone headset with the power of PC graphics. By that, it delivers lightweight mobility and high-performance rendering."
TPCAST Air for Enterprise will be demonstrated at CES 2019 in Las Vegas from January 8th to 11th. To sign up for a demo and more information about this technology, please e-mail TPCAST at us.marketing(at)tpcastvr.com.
About TPCAST
TPCAST is the leader in wireless virtual reality solutions and the first to ship a commercial wireless adapter. The company vision is to free the VR world from cables and enable wireless operation of VR/AR/MR head-mounted displays (HMDs). The company's patented technologies allow highly efficient bi-directional communication between the PC and the VR HMD at near-zero latency. TPCAST's mission is to work with the VR Industry including HMD manufacturers, game developers, content providers, silicon manufacturers, and key VR technology providers, to deliver the best wireless VR experience to consumers and enterprises.
Media Contact:
us.marketing(at)tpcastvr.com
China Office：
Building No.22, Zhong Hong International Business Park No.1,
Wu LI Qiao First Avenue,Chao Yang District, Beijing, China
Business cooperation: business(at)tpcastvr.com
USA Office:
940 Stewart Dr, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 USA
Business cooperation: us.marketing(at)tpcastvr.com
Europe Office:
Voltastraat 11, 6902PT Zevenaar, Netherlands
Business cooperation: business.europe(at)tpcastvr.com
http://www.tpcastvr.com
