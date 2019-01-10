Lenovo and Veterans Advantage Announce New Military Discount on Computers and Consumer Electronics

|By PR Newswire
January 10, 2019
GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lenovo and Veterans Advantage announced a new military discount of up to 35 percent off its leading line of laptops and desktop computers and consumer electronics.
These VetRewards Exclusive savings from Lenovo cover its latest products for home and business. Discounted products include the ThinkVision flat-panel TVs, Legion desktop computers and gaming accessories, ThinkPad, Yoga, and IdeaPad laptops and tablets, and much more.
"Lenovo's products have represented quality and innovation for over three decades, dating back to the first IBM personal computer in the United States," said Carlo Savino, Executive Director, North American eCommerce. "Given our history in the U.S., we hope to expand the Lenovo brand with a patriotic offering to all U.S. military personnel, veterans, National Guard, reservists, and their families, enrolled in Veterans Advantage."
In addition to being the home for the legendary ThinkPad laptop computer, first created by IBM, Lenovo continues to garner industry praise. Just last month, the Consumer Technology Association named Lenovo a recipient of the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for its Yoga Book C930 and Innovation Awards Honoree to the Lenovo Smart Display. Laptop Magazine also named Lenovo "Best Laptop" for the second consecutive year.
"Today's partnership continues to demonstrate our commitment to getting the best deals for our members from leading brands, especially getting our members to access the latest in high tech gear," said Scott Higgins, co-founder and CEO of Veterans Advantage. "We are thrilled to welcome Lenovo to our coalition of partner companies."
Since Presidents Day 2001, Veterans Advantage has provided military credentials to over one million members to redeem a wide variety of military discounts, including those on computers. All active duty, veterans, National Guard & Reserve are eligible. Immediate family of the current or former service member can also enroll.
ABOUT LENOVO
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world's widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo's data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, read about the latest news via our Storyhub, or visit our website at http://www.lenovo.com.
ABOUT VETERANS ADVANTAGE
Veterans Advantage, PBC, is a military marketing, media, and technology company, co-founded in 2000 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine. As a registered public benefit corporation, the Veterans Advantage team is passionate about its socially-responsible mission of creating new, exclusive military benefits for active duty, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage and for those who subscribe to VetRewards, its premium benefit plan. It works with its partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top retailers, and major service providers to create A Real Thank You™ that delivers new military discounts for the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.
Learn more at http://www.VeteransAdvantage.com, browse our Press Kit, or contact us at press (at) veteransadvantage (dot) com.
