PatientPing to Double in Size in 2019

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's most comprehensive care coordination platform, today announced that it plans to double its team in 2019. To accommodate this growth, PatientPing relocated to a new office in The State Street Bank Building at 225 Franklin Street in late November. The move signals PatientPing's strong commitment to the Boston technology and health communities.
"As one of the high-growth potential digital health companies here in the Massachusetts Digital Health Cluster, we're very excited to see this tangible sign of the success entrepreneurs can find here in Boston," said Laurance Stuntz, Director, Massachusetts eHealth Institute at the MassTech Collaborative, member of Governor Baker's Digital Health Council. "We believe that Massachusetts is the best place in the world to start and grow a digital health company, and we're looking forward to seeing PatientPing's growth over the years to come."
With sweeping views of Boston Harbor and the city skyline, 225 Franklin Street commands a full city block adjacent to the Friends of Post Office Square Park. PatientPing's office will allow for future growth and expanded strategic partnerships within Massachusetts' burgeoning digital health sector. The state has emerged as a national leader in digital health thanks in part to its unique combination of top-tier hospitals and research universities, availability of tech talent, venture capital investment about four times the national average, and a well-established life sciences sector.
"I'm incredibly excited about our plans to expand our company to new geographies and capabilities," said Jay Desai, founder and CEO, PatientPing. "This rapid growth will require us to ramp up our hiring efforts not only in Massachusetts, but also across the country."
Desai added that entrepreneurs, inventors and out-of-the-box thinkers thrive in environments like Boston, because being surrounded by fellow innovators enhances their ability to push the status quo. As new ideas and businesses benefit the state's economy, they also keep new graduates in-state and spawn additional new tech ventures. Tech currently accounts for 10 percent of greater Boston's total employment.
PatientPing plans to recruit nearly 100 additional employees over the next 12 months across all its departments, particularly in growth, product and operations. The new office space, much like the PatientPing product, is designed to foster collaboration among teams.
"Our employees truly are our greatest asset," said Lindsay Simpson, Interim Head of People at PatientPing. "We know they're the key to successfully meeting our goal of accelerating our nationwide expansion so that providers across the continuum are able to coordinate with one another on their shared patients."
2018: A Year of Growth
PatientPing experienced dramatic growth in 2018. The company expanded its customer base, provider network, and executive team. New additions to the provider network included Northern Light Beacon Health (Maine), Catholic Health Initiatives (Texas Division), Eagle Physicians & Associations (N. Carolina), Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network (WISHIN), and HCR ManorCare (multiple states). PatientPing's network now includes tens of thousands of providers and payers nationwide.
Other milestones included announcing major enhancements to its care coordination platform in November and nationwide expansion of their "Stories" offering in April.
To view current job openings, visit https://www.patientping.com/careers/
About PatientPing
PatientPing is a Boston-based care coordination platform that reduces the cost of healthcare by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform allows providers to collaborate on shared patients through Pings–real-time notifications when patients receive care–and Stories–important patient context at the point of care, and allows provider organizations, payers, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.
