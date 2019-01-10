SHARP Brings Society-Changing Vision to the World at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
Sharp Corporation (TOKYO:6753) has returned to CES 2019 with its first full-scale exhibit in over four years to showcase a fast-growing portfolio of offerings with genuine potential to transform society. Speaking at the company’s booth, Bob Ishida, Executive Vice President and Head of AIoT Business Strategy Office, emphasized the message at the core of the company’s global positioning: “Changing the world with 8K and AIoT.”
“As infrastructure expands to keep pace with the ever-increasing volume of information that surrounds us, we see 8K as an area with massive potential,” said Ishida. “Here at CES, we have a variety of 8K devices and solutions that showcase our position as a leader in this exciting field.”
8K World is the name of Sharp’s constantly expanding 8K lineup. As well as the groundbreaking 8C-B60A camcorder and the world’s first 8K TV monitors, compatible with both 4K broadcasts and the pioneering 8K transmissions launched in Japan last December, the company’s comprehensive 8K ecosystem encompasses peripherals, editing systems, and 8K visual solutions aimed at diverse sectors.
“We are pursuing collaborations in industries like entertainment, education, healthcare, security, construction, manufacturing, social infrastructure, and more,” explained Ishida. “Our 8K ecosystem is ready to revolutionize each field, benefit our partners, and enrich people’s personal and social lives through images of unparalleled realism.”
Another featured lineup is AIoT World, centered around Sharp’s unique synthesis of AI and IoT. “AIoT World extends the smart home concept beyond the home itself with a network of AI-enabled IoT devices which constantly monitor users’ lifestyles and offer optimal services and solutions whether at home, at work, or on the move,” said Ishida.
“In Japan, Sharp’s vision of People-Oriented IoT is already exemplified
by over 150 products in 10 categories, including kitchen, pet care and
audiovisual solutions. And we plan to roll out such items to other
markets according to local needs, lifestyles, and culture.”
Along with various other home appliances, the booth also showcases Sharp’s recently acquired Dynabook brand of notebook computers, highlighted by Ishida as another key element of the company’s vision: “Combining the Dynabook brand with our AIoT and 8K solutions, we will explore new possibilities for computers to offer innovative experiences to both business users and individual consumers around the world.”
About Sharp
Sharp Corporation is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. Sharp sets its business vision as “Changing the World with 8K and AIoT.” 8K technology creates images that reveal a world beyond our everyday reality and gives birth to thrilling new discoveries. AIoT connects people and society through artificial intelligence and IoT technology. Being the origin of countless innovations, through these ideas, Sharp will continue to revolutionize the world. Sharp Corporation employs 51,734 people around the world (as of September 30, 2018) and recorded consolidated annual sales of 2.4 trillion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.
For more information, please visit: http://sharp-world.com/
