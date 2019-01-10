Super X-Fi Hits the High Notes at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 10:53 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology has emerged as a runaway winner only two days into CES 2019, having been presented with multiple best-of-show awards yesterday from the world's leading consumer electronics media for its 'talk of the town' Super X-Fi Headphone Holography.
These awards are:
- AVS Forum 'Best of CES 2019'
- TechRadar Awards 2019 'CES Top Pick'
- Overclock 'Best of CES 2019'
- 'SoundGuys Best of CES Award'
AVS Forum, the world's largest audio video enthusiast forum site, had already awarded Super X-Fi the 'Best of CES 2018' when it was previewed in its prototype form last year. With the commercially-ready product range launched worldwide this week, Creative made it two in a row with the 'Best of CES 2019' award from the same forum. This latest award is for the up and coming Super X-Fi products SXFI THEATER and SXFI TV, a low-latency wireless solution aimed at the TV market.
And the accolades did not stop there for Super X-Fi – it was awarded 'Best of CES 2019' by prominent audio and tech news site Overclock, named 'CES Top Pick' by the largest UK-based consumer tech site TechRadar, and also snagged a 'Best of CES' award from SoundGuys, another leading US online publication known as the voice for consumer audio users.
Hundreds of media and industry partners have attended the demo sessions held by Creative, and have been blown away by the magic of Super X-Fi headphone holography.
"We are very ecstatic to have been awarded top honors for Super X-Fi by the 'authority figures' in the consumer electronics media. Super X-Fi has also received overwhelmingly positive response from the media and partners who have experienced it. The buzz created has virtually made Super X-Fi the talk of the town at CES. All these further strengthen Super X-Fi's standing as the next audio revolution," said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative Technology.
The Creative showcase suite at CES 2019 is located at The Venetian, Meeting Rooms Bassano 2701 to 2703, from January 8-11, 2019.
For more information, visit www.creative.com/sxfi.
About Creative
Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.
In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.
In 2018, Creative launched an all-new award-winning game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and immersiveness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. The magic of Super X-Fi brings holography into audio, for headphones.
This announcement relates to products launched worldwide. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster, the BlasterX logo, X-Fi and Sonic Carrier are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Creative Technology Ltd
Edwin Ong
(65) 6895 4094
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/super-x-fi-hits-the-high-notes-at-ces-2019-300776319.html
SOURCE Creative
