BOBOLI RENUEVA EL CONTRATO CON TRANSPERFECT PARA SU WEB MULTILINGÜE EN TRES IDIOMAS

January 10, 2019 11:07 AM EST
TransPerfect, el mayor proveedor a nivel internacional de servicios lingüísticos y soluciones tecnológicas para empresas globales, ha anunciado hoy la renovación del contrato que mantiene con Boboli (www.boboli.es), empresa de moda infantil con más de 35 años de trayectoria, gracias al cual se llevará a cabo el mantenimiento y traducción a tres idiomas del contenido de su sitio web.
Boboli buscaba un proveedor lingüístico cuyos servicios le garantizaran que el contenido existente en su web fuese preciso y que pudiera traducir su catálogo online de 2018. El programa “Brand Captain” de TransPerfect contribuyó a que Boboli se decantara por sus servicios, lo que ha permitido que Boboli contara con expertos en moda y confección en plantilla, responsables de la gestión de la marca de manera exclusiva, a lo largo de todo el proceso de localización. Además, una parte fundamental de esta estrategia radica en el ahorro de los costes debido al uso de memorias de traducción y en el incremento del tráfico y de las tarifas de conversión al dirigirse a un público más internacional.
“Estamos encantados de continuar junto a TransPerfect hacia la globalización de nuestra presencia en la web y la mejora de nuestras comunicaciones multilingües”, ha declarado Sandra Zárate, responsable digital de Boboli. “El programa Brand Captain y las herramientas tecnológicas lingüísticas de TransPerfect son soluciones de confianza, eficaces y estratégicamente relevantes que nos seguirán ayudando a conquistar nuevos mercados”.
Phil Shawe, presidente y CEO de TransPerfect, ha afirmado que “Boboli lleva más de 35 años vistiendo a los niños de manera divertida y a la última. Nos sentimos muy orgullosos de aportar soluciones que aumentan la productividad interna, mejoran la satisfacción del cliente y contribuyen a que Boboli consiga sus objetivos de ventas”.
Acerca de Boboli
Desde que nació en 1984, Boboli se ha comportado como un niño inquieto. Sus ansias de crecer van a la par a la de sus ganas de explorar nuevas experiencias, nuevos objetivos y nuevos horizontes por descubrir. Boboli es una empresa familiar que se encuentra en casi 60 países y viste a más de 1700 clientes de todo el mundo (entre los que se incluyen franquiciados, grandes almacenes y centros comerciales). Boboli diseña, produce y distribuye más de 800 artículos cada temporada en seis colecciones para recién nacidos, bebés y niños.
Acerca de TransPerfect
TransPerfect es el mayor proveedor a nivel internacional de servicios lingüísticos y soluciones tecnológicas para empresas globales. Desde sus oficinas situadas en más de 90 ciudades en todos los continentes, TransPerfect ofrece una variedad completa de servicios en más de 170 idiomas a sus clientes de todo el mundo. Más de 4000 empresas globales confían en GlobalLink® Suite de productos de TransPerfect para simplificar la gestión del contenido multilingüe. Además, gracias a las certificaciones ISO 9001 e ISO 17100, TransPerfect garantiza un compromiso con la calidad y un servicio al cliente inmejorables. TransPerfect tiene ubicada su oficina central en Nueva York, así como oficinas centrales regionales en Londres y Hong Kong. Si desea obtener más información, visítenos en www.transperfect.com.
