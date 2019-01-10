Decisiv Receives Equity Investment from Kayne Partners to Support Global Growth

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 11:20 AM EST
GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that Kayne Partners, the growth equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., focused on enterprise software and tech-enabled business services companies, has provided $30 million in equity funding to support its growth and expansion in a range of industries in North America and globally.
"The investment by Kayne Partners reflects our position as the leading provider of a highly successful and innovative approach to SRM for asset manufacturers, service providers, and asset owners," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "With this financial support we can continue to pursue ongoing initiatives in commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, construction, agriculture and mining markets in North America, Japan, Europe, Australia and Latin America."
Decisiv SRM is in use by the industry's leading commercial asset manufacturers. Over 11 million service events have been actively managed on the platform. By unifying the service supply chain with SRM, adopters of the platform are driving unrivaled uptime and asset utilization, all while gaining an unprecedented connection to their customers. SRM drives higher asset uptime and longer lifecycles by allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), fleets, and service providers to communicate and collaborate, and by providing real-time management, integration services, and reporting and analytics solutions.
"Decisiv is uniquely positioned within the asset service and maintenance industry and is led by a world-class management team. Decisiv has demonstrated the ability to create tremendous value for its customers and the broader transportation ecosystem, while continuing to develop innovative solutions to further address market needs," added Leon Chen, Partner at Kayne Partners. "As technology investors focused on investing in growth, our partnership with Decisiv will allow for further acceleration of its robust product road map and well defined go-to-market strategy."
As part of this financing round, Chen will join Decisiv's Board of Directors, alongside Rob Shilton, Vice President at Kayne Partners.
DCS Advisory, with a team led by Managing Director Dave Dolan, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Decisiv.
About Kayne Partners:
Kayne Partners, the dedicated growth private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., is a leading provider of capital and connections to privately held, high growth, enterprise software and tech-enabled service businesses in North America. The Kayne Partners team has invested approximately $460 million in platform investments and add-on acquisitions together across four funds. Kayne Partners seeks to partner with driven entrepreneurs and provide capital to high growth companies at a transformative point in their life cycle in the following industries: security & compliance, supply chain & logistics, financials, industrials, healthcare, and media & telecom. For more information, visit http://www.kaynepartners.com
About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on niche investing in upstream oil and gas companies, energy and infrastructure, specialized real estate, growth equity and both private credit and diversified liquid credit. Kayne Anderson manages $29 billion in assets (as of 9/30/2018) and employs over 350 professionals in eight offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.kaynecapital.com
About Decisiv, Inc.
Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, and industrial markets. The SRM platform's ability to harness, share and analyze connected asset data, and to intelligently enable service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Peterbilt and Kenworth, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.
SOURCE Decisiv Inc
