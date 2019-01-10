Canon Solutions America Announces Launch of Thirteenth Published Book by Palm Beach County's Future Authors

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 11:30 AM EST
BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced the unveiling of Inside Jokes & Outside Notes, the thirteenth published book written by student participants of the Palm Beach County edition of the Future Authors Project, a program for budding young writers that originated through a public-private collaboration between Canon Solutions America and the School District of Palm Beach County, FL and has since expanded to other areas of the country.
As part of the annual community enrichment program, 43 middle and high school students from throughout Palm Beach County spent eight days this past summer in a writing workshop taught by licensed language arts teachers from the District: Nicole Adamo and Katrina Sapp Holder, who teach at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School in Boca Raton; and Cartheda Mann, who recently retired from Glades Community Central High School in Belle Glade and is currently working on a major literary work. The writing workshop was held at both Don Estridge High Tech Middle School and Glades Central High School.
Published authors donated their time to share experiences and writing tips with the students and included author Stacie Ramey, known for her contemporary works, The Sister Pact and The Homecoming; and poet Dwight Stewart, who published two inspirational books of poetry titled, I Know How People Die and Words to Heal. Additionally, the Lawrence Sanders Foundation, the Richard & Lesley Stone Family Fund, and Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast provided funds to underwrite teacher salaries.
A book launch and signing event held at the Spanish River Library in Boca Raton was attended by students, their families, faculty, and special guest, Council Member Andy Thomson.
More than 500 students in Palm Beach County have benefited from the program since it began in 2006. Future Authors was created to help students learn about the processes of writing, editing, and digitally publishing books.
"We are proud to be involved in the program that exemplifies the power of collaboration between the public sector and private companies and proves we can bring enriching experiences to our students no matter what challenges we face," said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer. "Thank you, Palm Beach County Schools and Canon Solutions America, for making this wonderful program possible."
School District of Palm Beach County Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Diana Fedderman added, "The success of this program provides further evidence of the expanded educational opportunities that can be provided to students through partnerships between the District and the business community. The practice these students had with both writing and editing is a learning experience that will stick with them as they move into higher education and careers."
"With so much new technology, many publishers are looking for a variety of ways to bring their content to the public. And, the printed book is still a very significant part of that mix," said Eric Hawkinson, vice president of marketing for Canon Solutions America, Production Print Solutions. "We're very proud to have been able to put our digital print expertise to work these past thirteen years to help young writers pursue their dreams of becoming published authors."
To learn more about how Canon Solutions America is expanding its impactful Future Authors Project, visit here.
About Canon Solutions America, Inc.
Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.
Editorial Contact:
Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website:
Tara Vetro
631-330-2681
For sales info/customer support:
1-844-443-INFO (4636)
Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.
© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-solutions-america-announces-launch-of-thirteenth-published-book-by-palm-beach-countys-future-authors-300776349.html
SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST