NOLO VR Introduces a Model of 5G Cloud VR and a 6DoF Mobile VR Battle Royale Game at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 11:30 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of CES 2019, NOLO VR presented their latest 6DoF positional tracking kit as a part of the 5G cloud VR model and announced the new 6DoF mobile VR battle royale game exclusively for the hardware.
The NOLO CV1 tracking kit consists of four components: a base station, a headset marker and two controllers, all of which are designed to work out of the box with the mainstream 3DoF headsets. With the NOLO HOME streaming software, users can stream the graphics of PC-rendered VR games to the standalone headsets with simple setups. NOLO CV1 creates a totally immersive VR experience thanks to its six-degrees of freedom motion tracking, and it also features low latency to diminish the risk of dizziness, as well as 7-hour battery life in the controllers for extra long gaming sessions.
A "Prototype" of 5G Cloud VR
NOLO VR has already developed different levels of collaboration with the Chinese carriers, such as China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, to accelerate the commercialization of 5G cloud VR. As the only provider of the 6DoF VR input device, NOLO VR continues contributing in the 5G Cloud VR project. Today, the company showcased a high-quality VR experience by streaming the game graphics from a PC to a standalone VR headset. While the PC represents the V-GPU, the router stands for 5G mobile data, the standalone headset is the display, and NOLO CV1 works as the tracking and input device. This demonstration indicates the future solution of the 5G cloud VR, which would make full use of 5G mobile data and make VR more convenient and accessible.
VR Battle Royale on the Standalone VR Headsets
Speaking of the new 6DoF mobile VR game on NOLO's mobile VR platform NOLO HOME, Survive: VR Battle Royale is the first VR Battle Royale game on the mobile devices, featuring 6DoF tracking support and multiplayer online PVP. The developers behind this game, Raptor Lab, is the same team of the PC VR battle royale game Stand Out: VR Battle Royale. While the game was just awarded as one of the best VR games on Steam, it was easily ported to NOLO HOME within a short period of time via NOLO SDK. Considering this is the first step into mobile VR, NOLO VR has already collaborated with hundreds of VR developers and will continue to bring more quality 6DoF SteamVR experience to the mobile platform.
NOLO VR Partners at CES 2019
The NOLO CV1 tracking kit not only supports Oculus Go to play 6DoF SteamVR games, but is also compatible with all mainstream 3DoF VR headsets. Therefore, along with NOLO's booth, NOLO CV1 can also be found all over the exhibition hall, including the booths of Huawei, Skyworth, Emdoor, and Dreamworld.
Price and Availability
NOLO CV1 is now available on Amazon.com. During CES 2019, NOLO is offering a special deal of $169 for CES audience only. For more information, visit https://amzn.to/2Jgjagm.
About NOLO VR
Founded in Beijing in April 2015, NOLO VR is an internationally renowned company in the field of mobile VR/AR. It secured $10 million in Series A financing led by BlueRun Ventures in May 2018. NOLO VR aims to combine the immersive experience of PC VR and the convenience of mobile VR and create the next generation interactive hardware form. Currently, NOLO VR has partnered with the VR/AR headsets of more than 20 brands, such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Skyworth and iQiYi, and will continue to democratize portable and affordable VR devices and make it accessible to everyone.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nolo-vr-introduces-a-model-of-5g-cloud-vr-and-a-6dof-mobile-vr-battle-royale-game-at-ces-2019-300776312.html
SOURCE NOLO VR
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 10, 2019 12:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 10, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST